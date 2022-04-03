Panthers salvage split at Alma

The Siloam Springs baseball team salvaged a split in its 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Alma, taking the second game 5-3 on Tuesday in Alma.

The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead, and Christian Ledeker slammed the door on the Airedales offense, pitching three scoreless innings.

"We came back game two and got the split on the road," said SSHS baseball coach Alan Hardcastle. "After going down 1-0, we decided to play baseball and turned it on"

Siloam Springs was held to four hits in a 6-0 loss in game one as Alma's Logan Taylor pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

The Airedales then took an early lead in game two, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning.

Siloam Springs (7-8, 1-3 5A-West) responded by scoring single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead.

Ryder Winfrey singled in the second and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Lucas Junkermann. Winfrey advanced to third on Wyatt Pennington's single and scored on Nolan Wills' base hit to center to tie the game.

The Panthers went up 2-1 in the third. Ledeker singled to open the inning, stole a base and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by JP Wills.

Pennington walked to lead off the fourth, stoke second base and scored on Jackson Still's RBI single for a 3-1 lead.

Alma tied the game with two runs in the fourth and chased starter Spencer Stephenson from the game. Stephenson finished with six strikeouts and one walk.

Ledeker relieved and proceeded to strikeout eight Airedales in 3 1/3 innings.

"Just another brilliant pitching performance from Stephenson and Ledeker," Hardcastle said. "When you strikeout 14 and walk two and only give up three runs, you're going to win. Our defense and hit were improved from the first game. It's an easy game when you don't spot the other team six runs."

Siloam Springs took the 5-3 lead with two runs in the fifth.

JP Wills singled to open the inning and Jacob Gilbert reached on an error. Winfrey singled to load the bases.

Courtesy runner Tanner Kear scored on a fielder's choice by Junkermann to make it 4-3, and Pennington followed with a sacrifice fly to score Gilbert to make it 5-3.

Ledeker worked around a single to strike out the side in the fifth and pitched a perfect sixth with three more strikeouts.

He struck out two in the seventh after walking the first batter.

Siloam Springs 8, NWA Hornets 4

The Panthers fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but rallied for an 8-4 victory against the Northwest Arkansas Homeschool Hornets on Friday in Springdale.

Siloam Springs scored two runs in the second and three in the third and added single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Panthers had 15 hits, including two hits apiece from Christian Ledeker, JP Wills, Jacob Gilbert, Ryder Winfrey, Wyatt Pennington, Nolan Wills and Nick Driscoll.

Ledeker had two RBIs, while Nolan Wills had two RBIs and scored a run and Winfrey scored two runs and had an RBI. Pennington scored two runs, while Driscoll had a run and RBI. Gilbert also had an RBI. Tanner Kear scored two runs.

Pennington worked the first three innings on the mound and gave up three runs with seven strikeouts.

Lucas Junkermann came on to pitch in the fourth inning and pitched into the seventh with four strikeouts.

Ryder Winfrey got the final out.

Up next

The Panthers return to 5A-West Conference action Tuesday at home against Greenbrier.