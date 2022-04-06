Garden Club celebrates 60th anniversary

The Siloam Springs Primavera Garden Club celebrated its 60th anniverary at its meeting Tuesday, March 22, at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Local member, Jenny Young, presented a program titled "Crazy Garden Ladies," which contained information about ladies prominent in gardening history dating back to the 1600s.

The Primavera Garden Club was established March 15, 1962. The regular meetings were held the fourth Thursday of every month. The club flower was the Iris. The first president of the club was Aileen Harrison Millsap from 1962-1964. She was the daughter of the owners of the original Harrison Jewelry store and married to Hal Millsap, who owned IGA.

There are two original charter members still with the club today, Tommye Strassheim and Sharon Wasson. The current president of the club is Sandra Mickel Martin, a lifetime resident of Siloam Springs.

The club is still very active and there is a lot of memorabilia, including scrapbooks by Kathryn Syler (also a charter member) at the Siloam Springs museum.