Golden Eagles compete at Friends (Kan.) meet

WICHITA, Kan. -- Freshmen John Benoit-Merte and Josiah Petak each scored a third-place finish for the Golden Eagles as the John Brown University track and field team competed in the Friends (Kan.) Spring Open on Saturday afternoon inside Austin-Adair Stadium.

Setting a new program record with a time of 9 minutes, 40.49 seconds, Benoit-Merte finished third in the 3,000 meter steeplechase for the Golden Eagles, scoring six points. He also finished just outside a scoring position in the 1,500 meters, crossing the line at 4:08.63 in 10th place.

Petak also scored for John Brown by landing a third-place finish in the 10,000 meter event. He secured a 33:32.90 – good enough for second all-time in the record books, while sophomore Jake Hagood scored four points with a sixth-place finish in the 10,000 with a time of 34:56.22.

Sophomore Skylar Robbins took fourth in the high jump, setting her own outdoor personal best of 1.51 meters (4 feet, 11.5 inches).

The Golden Eagles will compete next at the Harding (Ark.) Bison Open in Searcy, scheduled for the weekend of April 8-9 inside First Security Stadium.