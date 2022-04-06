JBU tennis teams defeat Ozarks (Ark.)

Junior Carson Thoma clinched the contest at the four spot with consecutive 6-4 decisions, vaulting the John Brown University men's tennis team to a 5-2 win and a season sweep over Ozarks (Ark.) on Saturday afternoon at the JBU Tennis Courts.

John Brown (9-5) ended the weekend with a 1-1 record after falling in sweeping fashion to Missouri Valley on Friday afternoon.

In Saturday's action, the Golden Eagles used convincing wins at the top two doubles flights to capture the point, including sophomore Hudson Dick and senior Woody Woodring's 6-1 at the one. The duo improved to team-leading 7-7 doubles mark on the season.

Dick continued his strong play into singles action, posting a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hikaru Yamaya, while Woodring pushed the lead to 3-0 with a pair of 6-3 wins over Joshua Wilde at the three. The visiting Eagles pulled within 3-2 after wins at two and five, but Thoma's 6-4, 6-4 win at the fourth spot sealed JBU's ninth win of the season.

Junior Blake Cunningham gave John Brown extra distance with his own 6-4 mirror victories, improving to a team-leading 10-3 in singles play this year.

Women

After earning the doubles point, the John Brown University women's tennis team added another match to the win column by splitting singles action in a 4-3 win over Ozarks (Ark.) on Saturday afternoon at the JBU Tennis Courts.

Senior Sydney Smith and sophomore Abigail Woodring took the top doubles flight while freshman Erin Kuykendall and sophomore Caroline Hillock followed suit at the two, as the tandems posted consecutive 6-1 scores to take a 1-0 lead into singles play.

Smith used a 10-7 third-set tiebreak (6-0, 3-6) at the one before Hillock ran post Skylar Frazier at the four, building a 3-1 Golden Eagle advantage. John Brown captured the match with Woodring's 10-4 third-set win (7-5, 3-6) before the hosts dropped the bottom two flights.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles fell in a 5-2 contest to Missouri Valley. Hillock and freshman Ellie Swan recorded singles' victories at the fourth and fifth flights.

Up next

John Brown will now hit the road for a three-match stint, kicking off with a Friday contest at Missouri Baptist. The 4 p.m. match will take place at the Vetta Racquet Sports–West facility in St. Peters, Mo.