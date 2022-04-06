Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Officer DeAndra Strickland (right) shows Sofia Giron different features on one of the police vehicles on Kite Day which was held Saturday at Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. Giron got to flash the lights and sirens on the police vehicle.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Recreation Technician Joey Hunter helps Alexis Calcott and her daughter Charlotte Young make a kite during Kite Day. Kite Day was held on Saturday at Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Despite low winds on Saturday, Sevayeth Ex manages to get his kite airborne during the city's annual Kite Day event held at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

