Main Street Siloam Springs receives recognition

LITTLE ROCK -- Main Street Arkansas presented Main Street Siloam Springs with two awards during the Arkansas Municipal League's banquet on March 27 at the Little Rock Statehouse Convention Center.

Main Street Siloam Springs won Outstanding Public Art Project (Single Installation) for the East Main Street Mural and Outstanding Retail Promotion for Girls Night Out, according to a press release issued by Mandy Stanage Shoptaw, deputy chief of communication for the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Girls Night Out is a quarterly event which provides dining and shopping opportunities on the second Thursday of March, June and September.

This year there were 24 categories with 11 designated Main Street programs or Downtown Network Communities taking home prizes honoring businesses, individuals or organizations, the release states.

Main Street Arkansas is a program of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, the release states. There are 19 designated Main Street programs across the state and 21 Downtown Network Communities, the release states.

The local programs commit to following a four-point approach created by Main Street America that includes organization, promotion, design and economic vitality, the release states. These four-points are the bases of the awards, the release states.

For more information about Main Street Arkansas visit www.MainStreetArkansas.com.