Mother-son holding Easter eggs fundraiser

When it came time to raise funds so her son could attend the World Cheer Competition, Misty Herrel is going about it by holding "Egg My House," a fundraiser where the two hide Easter Eggs for parents who may not have the time to do it themselves.

This is the second year that Herrel has held this fundraiser for her son, Montana Herrel, whose team at Elite Cheer will head for the World Cheer Finals in Orlando, Fla., later in the month, she said. Misty and Montana Herrel fill plastic colored Easter eggs with candy and fill golden eggs with ice cream pogs from Barnett's Dairyette, she said.

Prices for eggs include 30 eggs for $25; 50 eggs for $35; 70 eggs for $45 and 100 eggs for $65, Misty Herrel said. In addition, the mother-son duo also provides golden eggs for $10; three golden eggs for $20 and for an extra $15, Montana Herrel will draw a bunny foot print by the front door of the customer. All orders receive a custom letter from the Easter Bunny, Misty Herrel said.

Misty Herrel said she takes payments through Cash App and Venmo. Misty and Montana Herrel then notify the parents that they are coming to hide Easter eggs, she said. The two normally come around 11 p.m. to hide the eggs so the surprise won't be ruined, she said.

"This year I don't have as many (customers) yet, 10 houses so far," Misty Herrel said. "So there's definitely room for more."

Misty Herrel usually stays within a 20-minute driving radius so she won't have to drive too far, she said. Misty and Montana Herrel typically deliver in Siloam Springs and West Siloam Springs, Okla., she said.

The idea for the fundraiser came from Montana, Misty Herrel said. The idea was so successful that several other families are also providing the same service, Misty Herrel said. She estimates that there are about 10 other families also holding similar fundraisers.

Along with the Egg My House fundraiser, Misty and Montana Herrel are also selling raffle tickets for a La-Z-Boy chair and have a Go Fund Me page.

Despite this being Montana's last year of high school, Misty Herrel said she plans to do this again next year, although she did not say what the proceeds would go towards next year.

Families who would like to place an order may do so by reaching out to Misty Herrel on Facebook or texting her at 479-215-9999, she said. Any family that does not need eggs may also make a donation to the fund, Misty Herrel said.