OPINION: Hometown was ‘made better’ by Bob Wasson

This past week, a true Siloam Springs Pioneering Citizen, Bob Wasson, was laid to rest in a place he always championed, his hometown of Siloam Springs.

Born Robert (Bob) Gray Wasson, on Feb. 23, 1935, the 87-year-old native of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on March 19, 2022.

He was the son of Leon A. (Buck) Wasson and Margaret Carl Wasson, also icons of their own generation in the area bordering the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line.

Bob was a graduate of Siloam Springs High School in 1954; the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science; and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Arkansas College of Business.

That was an educational background which only enhanced his fierce love for the region, his home city and the educational resources of the Northwest Arkansas corner of the state.

The number of young men and women whom he helped with aid, advice, encouragement, absolute and resolute enthusiasm to expand their education, seek a field they only dreamed of, and to make a decision about a career that would last them a lifetime was his specialty.

Bob Wasson was more than just a community promoter -- he was a visionary about what Northwest Arkansas and Siloam Springs and Western Benton County could and would become if given quiet, effective leadership, oftentimes embracing the changing political climate for a business savvy setting.

Years ago, I quizzed him about the changing political climate when he told me it didn't matter if the governor of Arkansas was one political stripe or the other.

"When your city and region show leadership in business and economic stability, it is quickly forgotten which ballot you chose on election day," Wasson said.

And to the readers of this column, he was and still is correct.

In his own personal life, after graduating, he went to work at Wasson Funeral Home with his parents, and since 1974 has owned and operated the business.

And what a business Bob Wasson helped build and sustain. He invested his personal wealth in building one of if not the finest funeral home facilities in Benton County, if not all of Northwest Arkansas.

The placement of this new facility was along U.S. 412 and its well-constructed, modern building rivals any other such funeral home in a like-sized area anywhere in Arkansas or east Oklahoma.

A consummate professional, Bob believed the only way to advance in a career was to continue one's education, to belong to professional associations and to attend and participate in their meetings.

He was an active member and past president of the Arkansas Funeral Directors Association. He was the recipient of the Funeral Director of the Year Award in 2002.

Later on, as a living testament to his participation and leadership, he was inducted into the Arkansas Funeral Director's Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bob also believed in being active on state boards and commissions, such as the Arkansas State Burial Association Board. He was a past chair of the Arkansas State Burial Association Board for many years and was also a longtime member of the board of directors for the Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company.

All these activities cast a long shadow at the state and regional view from the short, handsome man from Siloam Springs.

Back home, Bob was a life member of the First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs. He was a proud past president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club and a Paul Harris fellow. He loved going to the Rotary meetings, especially to greet visitors to Siloam Springs for the meetings.

Bob was named the recipient of the Pioneer Citizen Award for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce in 2013.

As a private man, Bob was an avid amateur photographer with a discerning eye for detail. He and his family also enjoyed traveling extensively in his later years.

Like all of the families he served in his profession as a funeral director, Bob too knew of the intense loss of family and friends through the decades.

Often he reached out to his friends with a short, but effectively worded note of a personal sorrow one was experiencing.

If Bob Wasson was your friend, you never had to question that calculation.

Siloam Springs, to him, was the greatest place in the world.

He was laid to rest here last week, appropriate to his wishes; he remains at home today in the town he truly loved.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at m[email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.