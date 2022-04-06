OPINION: It’s a race, not a sprint

Back in my younger days, I was a runner. Between 1982 and 2009, I would hit the road three or four times a week doing between two and eight miles. I wasn't training for the Olympics, or even for a marathon. I just liked being out there pushing myself, enjoying the scenery and sometimes imagining I was in a marathon. I also liked the added benefits that running gave me, lowered blood pressure, no weight problems and the ability to eat pretty much anything I wanted. (Alas, that is no longer the case.)

During that time I also ran road races, usually the 5K (5,000 meters, 3.1 miles) or the 10K variety. I was not really very fast, and thus there was no way I could hope to win a race, much less my age division. But, again, I liked to be out there pushing myself, among others doing the same. Like the vast majority of those folks out there on any given Saturday morning, my primary competitor was myself.

But I noticed something early on in my racing career. At the start of any given race, there were some very competitive people -- usually early teenage guys -- at the front of the crowd before the start. When the gun sounded, they would take off down the street at a full sprint, either unaware or uncaring about the length of the race. I would usually pass these rabbits within the first mile. They would either be walking, or doing what we called the "survivor shuffle," barely moving and wobbling from side to side. Most of the time I didn't see them again until the end of the race. I would be cooling down and they would stagger in, looking sheepish, but hopefully having learned an important lesson.

The writer of the book of Hebrews says this: "...let us run with endurance the race that God has set before us." (Hebrews 12:1b, NLT) The implicit idea we are given in this part of the passage is that the Christian life is a distance race, not a sprint. Everything doesn't have to be done today. Everything doesn't have to be done as quickly as possible. Our best strategy is to live a life in which we pace ourselves, and not burn ourselves out trying to do everything at once, as fast as we can.

Do your best. Give God the rest. You'll probably live longer.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.