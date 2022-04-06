Panthers shine at home meet





The Siloam Springs track teams had impressive showings at their home track meet last Thursday.

The varsity boys finished first overall, while the varsity girls placed third at the Panther Relays held at Glenn W. Black Stadium at Siloam Springs Middle School.

"It is always fun to see the kids walking around with medals around their neck," said SSHS boys coach Chuck Jones. "It is especially nice to see the medals around kids with Panthers on their chest."

Varsity Boys

The Panthers finished with 122.75 points to take first place overall, edging out second place Van Buren, which had 116.75.

Gravette finished third with 111.75, followed by Alma 89, Springdale High 86, Gentry 63.5, Decatur 45.25, Haas Hall Bentonville 16 and Founders Classical Academy and Fort Smith Northside, each with nine.

Jace Sutulovich won the shot put with a throw of 51-10.5, while Jackson Boles was ninth at 34-7.5, Jonathan Bishop 10th at 34-5, Chris King 11th at 33-11, Jason Courtney 16th at 29-9 and Noah Race 17th at 28-9.

Sutulovich also won the discus with a throw of 148-9, while Race was seventh at 110-7, King 11th at 93-3, Bishop 15th at 84-9, Courtney 16th at 83-6 and Boles 18th at 73-9.

Malachi Becan placed first in the pole vault at 11-0, while Cooper Church was fourth at 10-0, Jadon Gill sixth at 9-0, Levi Fox seventh at 9-0, Anthony Cruz 10th at 9-0 and Ezekiel Becan 11th at 8-6.

Malachi Becan placed second in the 200-meter dash at 23.44, while Danilo Pozo was fourth at 23.78, Jonathon Graves sixth at 24.12, Jadon Gill 16th at 25.46, Daxton Spence 19th at 25.82, Stone Stephens 20th at 25.97, Michael Rauch 21st at 26.05, Ezekiel Becan 23rd at 28.14, and Rustin Shirley 25th at 30.81.

Pozo placed second in the 400-meter dash at 54.67 with Marcus Molina third at 56.02, Liam Scott eighth at 57.99, Spence tenth at 58.17.

Zach Jones placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.28 with Javier Chavez placing seventh at 50.92.

Molina took fifth place in the high jump at 5-8, while Michael Rauch was sixth at 5-6.

Rauch was sixth in the long jump at 19-0.25 with Silas Tugwell ninth at 18-9.5 and Jed Derwin 19th at 13-5.

Malachi Becan took sixth place in the 100-meter dash at 11.64 with Cooper Church 11th at 11.95, Jose Rico 15th at 12.20, Spence 17th at 12.41, Ezekiel Becan 22nd at 13.16, Jed Derwin 23rd at 13.20 and Shirley 25th at 14.98.

Tugwell finished eighth in the triple jump at 39-0, Jonathon Graves 11th at 37-5, Cooper Church 16th at 33-4.25.

Levi Fox placed eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:20.10 while Anthony Cruz was 12th at 2:29.50.

Fox finished eighth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:09.24 with Cruz in 13th at 5;38.12, Jared Brewer 17th at 5:49.24 and Caleb Wallace 20th at 6:05.71.

Brewer placed eighth in the 3,200-meter run at 12:44.69 with Wallace in ninth at 13:12.34.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Rico, Graves, Silas Tugwell and George Leroy placed fourth at 48.09.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Graves, Tugwell, Pozo and Gill placed fourth at 1:38.22. The 4x200-meter B team of Rico, Rauch, Stephens and Spence placed seventh at 1:40.83.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Chavez, Molina, Scott and Leroy placed third at 3:47.04.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Scott, Fox, Conner Mitchell and Cunningham placed first with a time of 9:01.91.

"We were extremely proud of our student athletes this week," Chuck Jones said. "Several of our runners set season bests and personal bests."

Varsity girls

Gravette took first place in the girls meet with 162.5 points, followed by Van Buren 149, Siloam Springs 86, Springdale High 84.5, Gentry 46, Alma 39, Fort Smith Northside 30, Haas Hall Rogers 15, Founders Classical Academy 13 and Haas Hall Bentonville seven.

Esther Norwood finished first in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.24.

Norwood placed second in the long jump at 15-6.75.

Norwood also placed second in the triple jump at 32-1, while Roy was third at 32.1.

"Esther had a big day," said SSHS girls coach Sharon Jones. "She PRed in the long jump and triple jump, placing second in both. Esther also won the 300 hurdles, which is a new event for her.

"Jeri is also blooming as a track athlete."

Jaclyn Weilnau placed second in the 800-meter run at 2:50.12, while Shayla Conley was fifth at 2:52.39.

Weilnau took second in the 1,600-meter run at 6:10.15 with Conley third at 6:11.45.

"Jackie and Shayla went two, three in the 1,600. We're all excited about that," Sharon Jones said. "They also placed 2, 5 in the 800. It was a new PR for Jackie. She hasn't ran the the 800 much in the past. She's ran faster splits in the 4x800, but with fewer numbers this year on the girls team we're able to move our girls around more and try different events.

"Jackie also jumped in to fill an opening in the 4x100 and showed off her speed."

Cora Dewey placed fourth in the shot put at 28-6.5, while Onedia Batres was fifth at 27-3 and Marlen Favela tenth at 22-3.

Batres placed fifth in the discus at 85-0 with Dewey in seventh at 80-10 and Favela eighth at 77-4.

"Oneida Batres continues to get better in her throwing events," Sharon Jones said.

Jeri Roy placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at 14.47, while Anahi Quinonez was 11th at 15.32 and Destiny Poteet 16th at 16.59.

Quinonez placed 11th in the 200-meter dash at 33.03, while Poteet was 15th at 36.37.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Roy, Quinonez, Norwood and Weilnau placed fourth at 55.99.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Weilnau, Conley, Roy and Norwood finished third at 4:43.54.

Word of thanks

Chuck and Sharon Jones both wanted to thank the school and community for its support of the Panther Relays.

"It takes many, many people to put on quality track meets," Chuck Jones said. "Our seventh, eighth and ninth grade students were outstanding in working the meets."

Chuck and Sharon Jones mentioned athletics director Jeff Williams, athletics assistant Shona Simmons, assistant principal Barry Hardin, who did the public address, and district coaches Brandon Craig, Dwain Pippin, Justin Wood, Luke Loveless, Ehldane Labitad and Kim Edmondson, who volunteered to work the event.

The Joneses also thanked district track coaches Daniel Ramsey, Henry Janes, Conlan Efurd and Aaron Meier.

"Those men love kids and they jumped in and covered anywhere there was a need this week," Chuck Jones said. "We are thankful they are at Siloam Springs."

Sharon Jones sent a special thanks to Randy Torres and Luke Hanon of Generations Bank, which "donated burgers and buns and grilled for us the two days." She also thanked Simmons Foods, which donated chicken breasts for the concession stand.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the long jump at the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior Jace Sutulovich finished first in the shot put and discus at the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jonathon Graves competes in the triple jump at the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Malachi Becan runs the 100-meter dash at the Panther Relays on April 1. Becan finished first in the pole vault, second in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Anahi Quinonez competes in the 100-meter dash at the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.





