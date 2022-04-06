Theater returns at SSHS with one-act plays

Siloam Springs High School theater is back in full swing, producing not one, but three, one-act plays for this spring's annual performance. This week and the next, students will be taking to the stage to perform for their colleagues and community members alike.

Performances for the plays will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10; 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.

The plays are coming only a semester after the theater reopened its doors, with covid-19 shutting down productions for a year and a half. "We want everyone to come in and enjoy these shows," said Dana McCutcheon, the high school theater teacher. "We are so happy to be back doing this again. Last year was truly devastating for us, for myself and even more so for the kids."

She continued, saying, "This is like a home away from home for us, and we spend so much time here together. We become a family and when we didn't get to do any shows, it was devastating. We were lost. Let us bring you into our world for a little while."

The one-acts will be performed back-to-back, and feature wildly different stories. Molly Self, one of the seniors working on the production, said the three plays include "Big Bad," a courtroom investigation of the big bad wolf; "The Great American Talent Show," which is exactly as it sounds; and "Unmurdered," a murder mystery with a twist.

"We wanted to do something different," said McCutcheon. "We've never done this before, with the three one-act plays as one show."

Self also said "It's a bit more stressful, because it's more costumes, more actors, more names to try and memorize."

The plays, which started production with casting back in January, are all student-directed. Reece Edwards, a senior, serves as the director for "Unmurdered" and Kate Kelley, a junior, serves as the director for "The Great American Talent Show." Both are co-directors for "Big Bad."

"I'm pretty confident," said Kelley. "It's been a very smooth process. Having two student directors has taken away stress from a lot of people, and it helps keep things moving when our director is off helping tech crew."

Kelley has also felt the heavy weight that covid has had on her theater career.

"Honestly I feel like I missed out on a lot because of covid, but at the same time I've gotten super involved in the theater department, so I feel like I've gotten a lot of experience," Kelley said. "I wish I could've gotten more, but I don't regret anything. I love theater so much. It's everything I expected it to be and more; it's been wonderful."

Edwards, who will be going to the University of Arkansas to study theater performance in the fall, is just trying to soak it all in.

"I'm a senior. It feels like I'm ready to spread my wings, but I feel like I've grown a lot as a person in my four years here," Kelley said. "So it feels good to be able to shuffle in the new people and the underclassmen and really teach them why I love this program so much. I feel ready for college, but I'm reminding myself to be present in the moment."

McCutcheon was pleased with the work her students were putting in.

"I'm really proud of the kids," McCutcheon said "They have been working really hard, Reece and Kate especially. This is supposed to be a student-run thing. Hopefully, when things work well, I can step back and truly let them run the show."

"Be prepared to get involved," said Kelley. "We like to have a lot of audience involvement. We don't want a quiet audience; we want people to feel like they can laugh, yell, clap and all of that."

Tickets are available to purchase upon arrival or online at the Siloam Springs High School website.