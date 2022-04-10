Sign in
Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | April 10, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

March 28

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Trevor James Whitman, 23, arrested in connection with fleeing; failure to appear.

• John Matthew Jacobs, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Chania Lynn Wright, 21, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Gage Gentry Brown, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 29

• Brittany Denae Evans, 35, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; failure to appear.

• Jennifer Lynn Alvis, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Wayne Ochoa, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Stacey Lynn Hill, 60, arrested in connection with theft of property.

March 30

• Randel Kermon Carrington, 65, cited in connection with hit and run property damage.

• Alexis Geovany Fernandez-Salgado, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Ray Jetton, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Melanie Ray Turner, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 31

• Arrenzo Jacob Kettner II, 36, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.

• Ashley Joyce Holmes, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Richard Heath Brown, 45, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Chris Channing Cobb, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 1

• Dustin Donval Gifford, 26, arrested in connection with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Robert David Prim, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Levi Logan Morgan, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel Joe Grayson, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Chares Elaine More, 22, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.

• Justin Cole Tyree, 37, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; careless/prohibitive driving.

April 2

• John William Gaunt, 26, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.

• Larry Dylan Faulkner, 31, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Hugh Cesar Macias-Pacheco, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Shawn Allen Brewer, 53, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Casey Ranee Andazola, 40, cited in connection with theft of property.

April 3

• Brian M. Murray, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Douglas Perle Reeves, 62, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Jodie Kaye Reid, cited. in connection with criminal contempt.

Print Headline: Arrests and citations

