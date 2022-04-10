Boys finished second at Pea Ridge, girls fourth

The Siloam Springs boys track team finished second on Thursday at the Pea Ridge Blackhawk Relays held at Blackhawk Stadium.

Pea Ridge won the meet with 191 points, followed by Siloam Springs in second with 74 and Gentry third at 68. Fifteen schools fielded a team score.

Jace Sutulovich threw a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 2 inches to win first place, while Jackson Boles was at 35-2.5 and Jonathan Bishop 19th at 32-10.

Sutulovich finished second in the discus at 149-6, while Noah Race was seventh at 106-1 and Alexis Miranda eighth at 98-4.

Malachi Becan placed third in the 200-meter dash at 24.81 with Jonathon Graves sixth at 25.66.

Levi Fox placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:16.38 with Liam Scott in seventh at 2:30.42 and Conner Mitchell 11th at 2:35.11.

Becan finished fifth in the pole vault at 10-0 with Cooper Church sixth at 10-0 and Jadon Gill seventh at 10-0.

Marcus Molina placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.37 with George Leroy seventh at 1:00.48 and Daxton Spence 16th at 1:03.79.

Zach Jones finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.53 with Javier Chavez in 10th at 51.91.

Becan placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at 12.01 with Church 16th at 12.62 and Jose Rico 17th at 12.66.

Michael Rauch placed 12th in the high jump at 5-2 with Molina in 16th at 5-0.

Grayson Manning finished 12th in the long jump at 15-4.

Church took 14th in the triple jump at 33-11 with Manning 15th at 33-8 and Rustin Shirley 19th at 27-11.

Caleb Wallace placed 15th in the 3,200-meter run at 14:11.14.

Anthony Cruz finished 21st in the 1,600-meter run at 5:51.80 with Jared Brewer in 23rd at 5:56.90.

The 4x100-meter relay of Jose Rico, Graves, Church and Daxton Spence placed sixth at 49.53.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Wilson Cunningham, Molina, Scott and Leroy placed second at 4:02.36.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Scott, Fox, Mitchell and Cunningham placed second at 9:35.58.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fourth overall out of 15 teams at the meet. Pea Ridge won with 166 points, followed by Farmington 84 and Gravette 80.

Jeri Roy placed second in the triple jump at 32-7 with Esther Norwood in third at 32-5.

Cora Dewey placed second in the discus with a throw of 82-0 with Oneida Batres sixth at 77-2 and Marlen Favela 13th at 60-0.

Dewey was third in the shot put at 27-4 with Batres in sixth at 25-10.

Norwood placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.82.

Roy placed third in the long jump at 14-5 with Norwood taking eighth at 13-11.

Jaclyn Weilnau placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:22.74 with Shayla Conley sixth at 6:33.03.

Conley was fourth in the 3,200-meter run at 14:14.21.

Kadynce Frost placed eighth in the 200-meter dash at 32.11, while Anahi Quinonez was 12th at 35.15 and Destiny Poteet 15th at 36.07.

Roy placed 14th in the 100-meter dash at 14.79 with Quinonez 21st at 16.07 and Poteet 31st at 16.83.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Roy, Norwood, Quinonez and Frost placed sixth at 59.18.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Weilnau, Roy, Norwood and Frost finished second at 5:13.76.