Flying kites in early spring

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Penelope Ledford watches as her kite hangs high in the air on Saturday, April 2 at Kite Day. Kite Day is an annual event hosted by the city's parks and recreation division. Along with kites there was cotton candy, kite making and a chance to touch police, fire and city construction vehicles.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Penelope Ledford watches as her kite hangs high in the air on Saturday, April 2 at Kite Day. Kite Day is an annual event hosted by the city's parks and recreation division. Along with kites there was cotton candy, kite making and a chance to touch police, fire and city construction vehicles.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Penelope Ledford watches as her kite hangs high in the air on Saturday, April 2 at Kite Day. Kite Day is an annual event hosted by the city's parks and recreation division. Along with kites there was cotton candy, kite making and a chance to touch police, fire and city construction vehicles.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell makes cotton candy for kite flyers on Saturday, April 2 at Kite Day. Kite Day is an annual event held by the city's parks and recreation division. This year's Kite Day featured cotton candy, kite making and the chance to touch police, fire and city construction vehicles.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell makes cotton candy for kite flyers on Saturday, April 2 at Kite Day. Kite Day is an annual event held by the city's parks and recreation division. This year's Kite Day featured cotton candy, kite making and the chance to touch police, fire and city construction vehicles.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell makes cotton candy for kite flyers on Saturday, April 2 at Kite Day. Kite Day is an annual event held by the city's parks and recreation division. This year's Kite Day featured cotton candy, kite making and the chance to touch police, fire and city construction vehicles.