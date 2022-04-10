Greenbrier erupts late in game one, finishes sweep

Greenbrier scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to turn a 2-0 game into a 9-0 win against the Siloam Springs softball team in game one of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Park.

Greenbrier completed the sweep with a 17-0 win in five innings in game two.

After a scoreless first inning in game one, Greenbrier scratched across two runs in the second inning and the score would remain 2-0 until the seventh.

Greenbrier finished with 14 hits, including three by Ella Huddleston, who had a run and an RBI.

Ally Kollias had two hits, two runs and three RBIs, while McKayla Betts had two hits and two RBIs and Sophie Schreiber two hits and two RBIs.

Shelby Hardy scattered 10 Siloam Springs hits and got the shutout win.

Kaidence Prendergast, Hilarie Buffington and Aspeyn Downing each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while Hannah Mather, Aubree Dry, Josie Samarin and Kayleigh Castaneda each had one hit.

Samarin went the distance for Siloam Springs in the pitching circle with two strikeouts and no earned runs due to three SSHS errors.

Greenbrier (9-4, 5-1) erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning in game two and added three in the third and six in the fifth.

Bailey Buell led Greenbrier's 16-hit attack with four hits, three runs and two RBIs. Hardy had three hits, three runs and two RBIs, while Huddleston had three hits, two runs and three RBIs. Betts also had two hits and two runs scored while Schreiber had a hit, two runs and two RBIs.

Siloam Springs had five hits, led by two from Mather and one each from Dry, Prendergast and Downing.

Siloam Springs' nonconference game Friday against Springdale was canceled.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play in the Greenland Tournament on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs (2-12, 0-6) is back in action Tuesday at Greenwood.