Junior high boys take first at Blackhawk Relays

The Siloam Springs junior high boys track team -- composed of mostly ninth-graders and some eighth- and seventh-graders -- finished first on Tuesday at the Pea Ridge Junior High Blackhawk Relays held at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge.

The Panthers finished with 121 points, well in front of second place Lincoln with 76 and Gravette third at 73.50. Fifteen teams were entered in the meet.

Tommy Seitz won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 13.77 seconds with Chance Cunningham placing third at 5:22.72 and Korbin Rogers 15th at 5:54.79.

Mason Short placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.79 with Jack O'Brien taking seventh at 49.45.

Short was second in the shot put at 41-4 with John Coffey eighth at 37-0 and Jacob Null 33rd at 30-2.

O'Brien placed second in the high jump at 5-6 with Flores in sixth at 5-2.

Mikey McKinley placed second in the triple jump at 38-6 with O'Brien in seventh at 35-4.

Seitz placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.89 with Cunningham right behind in fourth at 2:26.58 and Korbin Rogers 26th at 2:47.25.

Coffey placed third in the discus with a throw of 117-3 with Drew Claborn ninth at 103-2 and Null 23rd at 85-4.

McKinley placed third in the long jump at 18-2 with O'Brien in eighth at 17-7.5

McKinley placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.48 with Ian Muangchanh in eighth at 12.70 and Gio Flores taking 11th at 12.80.

Max Carter took fourth place in the pole vault at 8-6 with Boone Eldridge 11th at 7-6.

Carter Morrell was fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.43 with Parker Malonson 17th at 1:04.12 and Isaiah Brashears 29th at 1:07.93.

McKinley finished sixth in the 200-meter dash at 26.50, while Muangchanh was 17th at 27.15 and Eli Hargett 21st at 27.79.

Short finished ninth in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.50, while O'Brien was 10th at 20.71.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Flores, McKinley, Hargett and Brashears finished third at 49.50.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Ramon Loyo-Plato, Morrell, Flores and Muangchanh finished fourth at 1:44.14.

The 4x400-meter relay team of O'Brien, Short, Flores and Morrell finished fourth at 4:12.96.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Rodgers, Eldridge and Seitz finished second at 9:57.92.

Girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls finished fifth out of 16 teams overall in Pea Ridge. Lincoln finished first with 114.5 points, followed by Pea Ridge Junior High Black 79, Shiloh Christian 77.75, St. Vincent De Paul 61 and Siloam Springs 57.

Reese Sutulovich won first place overall in the shot put at 32-4.5, while Avah Duncan was fifth at 30-5 and Madilyn Huffaker 46th at 20-6.

Duncan finished second in the discus with a throw of 87-9 with Sutulovich sixth at 72-0 and Huffaker 28th at 54-9.

Vanessa Frias placed fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:42.60 with Payton Lesso 30th at 3:21.94.

Norah Perkins finished fifth in the long jump at 14-0.

Cenzi Johnson finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at 14.03, while Addison Harris was ninth at 14.33 and Jasmin Labitad 32nd at 15.31.

Harris finished seventh at 29.63, while Johnson was 30th at 33.07 and Emily Sears 42nd at 35.60.

Harris also finished seventh in the triple jump at 29-7.

Amelie Seauve placed eighth in the pole vault at 6-0.

Harris placed ninth in the 400-meter dash at 1:09.26 with Bailey Church finishing 24th at 1:14.51 and Perkins 29th at 1:15.67.

Emma Fidler took 12th place in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.33 with Allison Freeman 37th at 23.54.

Fidler was 16th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:03.08 with Freeman 29th at 1:07.69.

Perkins finished 16th in the high jump at 4-2.

Seauve placed 19th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:46.57 with Lesso in 36th at 7:45.18.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Natalie Perez, Johnson, Harris and Perkins placed third at 56.31.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Kathryne Frost, Perez, Labitad and Sears took 13th place at 2:11.79.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Frias, Church, Story Castagna and Perkins placed sixth at 4:55.70.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Castagna, Church, Frias and Morgan Jones placed second at 11:14.48.

Up next

Both teams are scheduled to compete at Gravette this Tuesday.