Siloam Springs girls had six different players score goals in an 8-0 victory over Van Buren on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Jetta Broquard and Bethany Markovich each scored two goals, while Halle Hernandez, Abygail Ballesteros, Emily Keehn and Sidney Pfeiffer each scored one goal.

Karen Flores and Hernandez each tallied two assists, while Markovich, Broquard and Shelby Smith all has assists.