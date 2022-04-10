Middle school track athletes compete at Heritage

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade track teams competed in the Northwest Arkansas Middle School Meet #7 on Monday at David Gates Stadium on the campus of Rogers Heritage High School.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys finished fifth overall with 61 points. Bentonville Grimsley won the meet with 164 points.

Francisco Suarez won the discus with a throw of 103-8 with Joshua Jimenez taking second at 102-6.

Max Carter finished second in the pole vault at 8-0 with Boone Eldridge third at 8-0.

Austin Gammill placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.94, while Fabian Lara was 14th at 18.13.

Jonathan Hyde finished fourth in the triple jump at 34-1.

Suarez was sixth in the shot put at 33-1 with Omar Batres 11th at 25-6.

Daniel Alfaro placed eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:02.10, while Hyde was 11th at 1:08.57.

Sebastian Romero placed eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:40.59 with Deacon Maples 14th at 3:02.04.

Romero placed 10th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:00.91.

Gammill placed 10th in the 200-meter dash at 28.83.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Lara, Hyde, Gammill and Alfaro placed sixth at 52.56.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Alfaro, Gammill, Hyde and Lara finished sixth at 1:52.74.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Blake Kuykendall, Max Lane, Maples and Carter finished second at 10:15.56.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls finished eighth with 18 points. Bentonville Lincoln won the meet with 212 points.

Hailey Janes won the discus with a throw of 72-4.

Janes placed third in the shot put at 27-5.

Blair Morris placed 15th in the 100-meter dash at 16.09 while Mia Ahrens was 16th at 16.28.

Morris was 13th in the 200-meter dash at 37.59.

Karen Melgar placed 11th in the 800-meter run at 3:11.57.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed seventh at 2:22.95.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys took fourth place with 75 points. Springdale Central won the meet with 159.

Gaige Thompson finished first in the 1,600-meter run at 5:35.20 with Nico Lloyd 10th at 6:56.99.

Corbin Allen placed first in the pole vault at 8-0, with Melvin Chavez in fifth at 6-0.

Allen took second in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.68.

Allen finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at 22.33.

Tolley Blanchard finished fourth in the discus at 68-1 with Isaiah Anchondo fifth at 58-7.

Thompson placed fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:38.91 with Cooper Bunker ninth at 2:50.03.

Haden Hargett placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 14.46.

Sully Christians finished eighth in triple jump at 26-11 with Keen Pierson in 10th at 24-9.5.

Fernando Jardon placed eighth in the shot put at 23-2 with Scout Borkert in ninth at 21-4.

Beau Ghormley finished ninth in the 200-meter dash at 32.16 with Pierson 12th at 33.19.

Nathaniel Haak placed 10th in the 400-meter dash at 1:13.12, while Landon Jenks was 11th at 1:14.23.

Pierson placed 12th in the long jump at 12-1 with Christians in 13th at 11-4.5.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Brock Ellingson, Hargett, Coleman Wilcox and Allen placed third at 55.98.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Ellington, Haak, Pierson and Logan Randolph finished sixth at 2:13.05.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Bunker, Melvin Chavez, Christians and Allen placed fifth at 4:52.32.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Bunker, Chavez, Christians and Thompson finished second at 10:52.77.

Seventh-grade girls

Siloam Springs finished fifth with 70 points. Springdale Central won the seventh-grade girls meet with 171 points.

Lola Kirby won the discus with a throw of 63-1 with Lillian Huffaker fourth at 54-1.

Sawyer Smith placed second in the long jump at 14-0, while Hannah Luttrell placed 11th at 9-9.5.

Aubrea Taylor placed second in the shot put at 25-5 with Lilyan Lubera sixth at 23-1.

Smith finished fourth in the 100-meter dash at 14.80 with Sophia Cortez in 11th at 16.12.

Sara Bishop placed fourth in the pole vault at 5-0.

Sara Bishop placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:06.78 with Jane Anglin in seventh at 7:26.25.

Smith took sixth in the 200-meter dash at 30.92, with Cortez in 12th at 34.26.

Landry Laner finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:18.37, while Kennedy Adams placed 14th at 1:33.76.

Fe Morena finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 23.10.

Hope Nam finished 12th in the 800-meter run at 3:08.44 with Nereida Landeros in 13th at 3:08.71.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Smith, Joslyn Parra, Landeros and Cortez placed third overall at 1:01.59.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Andrea Nance, Hadasha Jacklik, Luttrell and Kayley Wilson placed fourth at 2:32.06.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Anglin, Landeros, Nam and Laner finished sixth at 5:31.85.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams are scheduled to compete Monday at Bentonville West.