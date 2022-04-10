ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Gravette at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 7th, 8th at Bentonville West^3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 9th at Gravette^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs at Gravette^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Langston Invitational^TBA

Saturday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Langston Invitational^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.