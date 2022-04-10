Panther soccer teams sweep Vilonia

Boys

Siloam Springs 3, Vilonia 0

The Panthers (8-2-3, 5-1-1 5A-West) bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Van Buren with a 3-0 win against Vilonia to complete the first half of league play.

Edwin Batres scored the Panthers' only first half goal. Anthony Sandoval and Ronny Ramirez added second half goals.

It was the Panthers' eighth shutout defensively.

"Eighth clean sheet of hte season and did a good job possessing the ball," coach Luke Shoemaker said. "Glad our seniors got a win on their senior night."

The Panthers are back in action Thursday against Mountain Home.

Girls

Siloam Springs 6, Vilonia 0

The Lady Panthers (10-3, 7-0) won their seventh straight match with a 6-0 victory over Vilonia at Panther Stadium to remain unbeaten in the 5A-West after the first run through the league.

Ellen Slater scored the Lady Panthers' first goal, and goalkeeper Reina Tiefel converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. Halle Hernandez and Ariella Vogus added first half goals. Karen Flores and Hernandez added second half goals for the Lady Panthers.

Siloam Springs is back in action Thursday against Mountain Home.