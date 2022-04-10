PC to vote on Schlotzsky’s permit

The planning commission will review a significant development permit for Schlotzsky's during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

If approved, the permit will allow a 1,808-square foot quick service restaurant at 400 West U.S. Hwy 412 in between Walgreens and Zips Car Wash, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on March 9. This item will go before the city board on May 3.

City staff recommends approval of the permit with two conditions: Schlotzsky's will file an associated lot split permit prior to building permit issuance which will also be reviewed by the planning commission during the meeting.

The second condition is that Schlotzsky's will comply with exterior parking lot lighting standards including a revised photometric in the architectural plans prior to building permit issuance, the report states.

Other considerations include the dumpster pad located on the southwest corner of the lot will be screened, the report states.

Storm water drainage is handled on site through a sub-terranean capture system, a similar project occurred at Plaza Shopping Center where Tropical Smoothie is located, the report states.

Traffic and drainage reports were reviewed by Bland and received a positive recommendation, the report states. The lighting plan is provisionally approved save for a minor edit needed on one of the figures shown, the report states.

The planning commission will also review and hear the following items:

• Approval of meeting minutes for the March 8 meeting.

Development permits

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 2500 block of South Waukesha Road. This item will go before the city board on May 3.

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 600 to 700 block of East Lake Francis Drive. This item will go before the city board on May 3.

• Rezoning development permit for the 2600 block of North Country Club Road. This item will go before the city board on May 3.

• Special use development permit for 130 Dogwood Place. This item will go before the city board on May 3.

• Comprehensive plan monthly update.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for 816 E. Main St. This item went to the board for easements on April 5.

• Lot split development permit for 21500 Davidson Rd. This item is estimated to go to the board for easements on April 19.

• Lot split development permit for the 3000 block of South Elm Street. This item is estimated to go to the board for easements on April 19.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 1299 Brashears Rd and 3017 N. Hico St. This item is estimated to go to the board for easements on April 19.

• Lot consolidation permit for the 800 block of East Central Street/103 S. Britt St. This item is estimated to go to the board for easements on April 19.