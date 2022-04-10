Pointers score late to edge Panthers

Siloam Springs' boys were able to neutralize Van Buren star Pedro Rodriguez, but the Panthers gave up a late goal in a 1-0 loss to the defending 5A state champion Pointers on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Moises Torres' goal with 11 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the game was the only tally for either sides.

The goal occurred when the Panthers failed to clear a ball deep in their territory, which set up a one-on-one opportunity for Torres.

"I told our guys in there, if you hit a million clearances and you miss that one, sometimes that happens," said head coach Luke Shoemaker. "That's what happened there. We had a chance to punch it out and we just put it over the top of the ball. That's part of the game unfortunately."

It was the first goal the Panthers have given up in the field of play this year. The others have come on set pieces.

Siloam Springs keyed on Rodriguez, who came into the game with 27 goals on the season and having scored six straight hat tricks (3 goals).

Shoemaker was proud of the effort.

"We played an excellent game. I couldn't be more proud of where we're at," he said. "When you play a kid that's probably going to be the Gatorade All-American with six straight hat tricks, to neutralize his effectiveness in the attack, not that he didn't play a great game, but to keep him off the board was crucial, and we did that."

Van Buren coach Nathan Almond said Siloam Springs had a great plan.

"It was a great game. Siloam always plays hard," Almond said. "They're well coached, had a good game plan. Trying to make sure Pedro -- six games in a row with a hat trick -- they had a plan for him, and it was a good plan. But we were dangerous in other parts of the field. Boy we just kept the possession. I thought our pressure was good. We were on them. We just kept putting it in front of that net."