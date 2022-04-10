Siloam Springs PD participates in drug impared driving reduction campaign

Siloam Springs Police Officers and law enforcement officers across the state will intensify their patrols next week looking for drivers who are impaired by drugs. The special operation is part of a five-state plan directed toward the dangerous practice of driving while under the influence of both illegal and legal drugs.

If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DWI, will kick-off Sunday, April 18th and continue through next Tuesday, April 20th. Law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska are participating in the coordinated operation to get drug impaired drivers off the streets and highways.

During the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DWI effort in Arkansas, Siloam Springs Police Officers, local police officers and sheriff's deputies will intensify enforcement of drug impaired driving laws. Just as drunk driving is caused by the consumption of alcohol, driving while intoxicated by drugs is illegal in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Officers will stop and arrest anyone they find to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

It's an erroneous presumption by many that driving while high won't diminish their judgement or ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Studies have proven that THC, the active component of marijuana, slows the mind's reaction time, impairs cognitive performance, and challenges the ability of a driver to safely hold their position inside a traffic lane.

The simple truth is it doesn't matter what term is used, anyone who is high, stoned, wasted, or drunk, is impaired. Driving while impaired is illegal and can be deadly to the driver and others on the road.