Siloam Sunday Obituaries for April 10, 2022

Virginia Bernard

Virginia Arlene Armstrong Bernard, 61, of Gentry, Ark., died April 4, 2022.

She was born Sept. 27, 1960, in Clarksville, Ark., to Jack and Maudie Armstrong.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Alan Bernard, of Gentry, Ark.; her mother of Fort Smith, Ark.; sister, Cathy Elaine Armstrong, of Fort Smith; brother, Lance Dalton Armstrong and wife Lorri, of Fort Smith; and one niece Kaitlynn Armstrong, of Fort Smith.

No services are planned at this time.

Scotty Lynn Blankenship

Scotty Lynn Blankenship, 50, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark., after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 11, 1971, to Bobby and Unhui Blankenship.

He lived the majority of his young life in Valliant, Okla. After completing college at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., he moved to Siloam Springs to work for Allen Canning. He later earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas. He was employed by Simmons Foods.

He married Gina Browning on June 25, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nev. They raised three kids and owned Arkansas Outdoor Supply, a local gun shop, for many years. In addition to the gun shop, he loved to hunt and was a car enthusiast. He had a special love for Ford Mustangs.

He was a member of Hope Fellowship FreeWill Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer.

He was preceded in death by three infant brothers and his mother.

He is survived by his wife of the home, father; son, Clyne Blankenship (Kallie Huffmaster) of Siloam Springs, stepson, Tracer Roberts (Megan McManus) of Garvin, Okla., and daughter, Audrey Blankenship of the home; one brother, Dennis Blankenship (Povi) of Bixby, Okla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Friday, April 8, at Hope Fellowship FreeWill Baptist Church, in Siloam Springs with Pastor Jerry Sadler and Brother Kevin Smith officiating the service.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Myron Billy Lucas

Myron Billy Lucas, 93, of Jay, Okla., died April 4, 2022, in Grove, Okla.

He was born April 11, 1928, to Harry Lucas and Myrle Luca.

He served in the army during World War II.

He married Mary Duncan in 1952. He loved to travel, visiting all the states but two, and loved to make his peanut brittle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers: Charles Lucas, Leroy Lucas, Leland Lucas, and two sisters: Margaret Gordon and Thelma Norsworthy.

He is survived by two daughters, Janet Shelley of Colcord, Okla., and Tracy Hance and husband Phillip Jr. of Tulsa, Okla.; one son, Dwayne Lucas and wife Marquetta of Grove, Okla.; three brothers, Wayne Lucas, Jim Lucas and Ray Lucas; two sisters, Rhea Grisham and Faye Johnson; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery in Colcord, Okla.

