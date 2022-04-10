Superintendent responds to middle school incident

Superintendent Jody Wiggins addressed rumors circulating about an incident on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Middle School.

On the afternoon of April 5, a middle school student was brought to the nurse's office with health issues, according to a statement issued by Wiggins the following day. Not long after, other students reported similar issues, the statement states.

Middle school administration and health personnel determined the affected students had all been in the same class and consumed the same candy, the statement states.

Out of an abundance of caution administrators called for EMT assistance and notified the school resource officer and began checking all other students reported to have eaten the candy to ensure they were not experiencing issues. Parents of all students affected were notified, the statement states.

After a through investigation and testing involving middle school administration and school resource officers it was determined there was no evidence that students had ingested any foreign substance or illicit drugs and all students are reported to be fine, the statement states.

"It came down to a student who had a medical issue," Wiggins said.

Police Chief Allan Gilbert said the student in question had a bad reaction to a prescription medication they were prescribed. Gilbert also said the candy in question was confiscated and tested but no drugs were found.

The middle school released a statement in the late afternoon on Tuesday in an attempt to reassure parents because of the stir created by the emergency vehicles at the campus and the investigation into what happened, the statement states. The parents of students directly affected in this situation were contacted, the statement states.

Wiggins released the second statement on Wednesday amid misinformation and speculation swirled on social media the previous evening, which necessitated clarification on the part of the school district, that the end result of this situation was that a student experienced a health issue at school, the statement states.

The Siloam Springs School District's top priority remains that the students remain healthy and safe, the statement states.