Douglas, Dees visit Kiwanis Club

Donald Douglas M.D. spoke at the Kiwanis club meeting on Wednesday, April 6, at 28 Springs/Roost. Douglas spoke on the subjects of anxiety and depression along with the different remedies he uses with his patients.

Tyler Dees, one of three Republican candidates running for State Senate District 35, speaks with Judy Nation at the Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday, April 26, at 28 Springs/Roost. Dees took his time out to attend the meeting and speak with those working to improve the lives of children.

Tyler Dees, one of three Republican candidates running for State Senate District 35, speaks with Judy Nation at the Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday, April 26, at 28 Springs/Roost. Dees took his time out to attend the meeting and speak with those working to improve the lives of children.