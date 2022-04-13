Herald-Leader 0bituaries for April 13, 2022

Martha Gardisser

Martha N. Gardisser, 89, of Rogers, Ark., died April 6, 2022, at Jamestown Health & Rehab in Rogers.

She was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ark., to Robert and Stella Curtis on October 24, 1932, the youngest of 11 children.

She married Leon Gardisser at 16 years old and was widowed by the age of 49. She gave birth to six children by the age of 23.

She lived and worked on a dairy farm and loved to tell stories of raising her kids in the hardest of times.

She enjoyed singing and praising her Lord. She loved quilting, crocheting, putting together puzzles, playing games and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leon Gardisser, son Bob Gardisser, son-in-law Darrel Barnes, her parents, five brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Gardisser and wife Debbie of Colcord, Okla., Dennis Gardisser and wife Beverly of Lonoke, Ark.; three daughters, Sandy Daugherty and husband Jimmy of Prairie Grove, Ark., Berniece Barnes of Prairie Grove and Brenda Jarman and husband Lynn of Rogers, one daughter-in-law, Erlinda Gardisser of Lonoke; one sister, Willadean Walker of Fayetteville, Ark.; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Weddington Baptist Church on Saturday. A graveside service followed at Weddington Cemetery.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Sue Norman Kirby

Sue Norman Kirby, 85, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 10, 2022.

She was a Christian, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edith Norman; three sisters, Dolores Smith, Adrienne Burkhalter, and Felicia Rudy.

She is survived by two daughters Rhonda Martin and husband Eddy of Colcord, Okla., Charla McGehee of Kansas, Okla.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Row Cemetery in Colcord with Pastor Logan Shelley officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Patsy Lovell

Patsy Ann Lovell, 82, of Decatur, Ark., died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was born March 21, 1940, in Bentonville, Ark., to Charles McDougal and Louelle Haney McDougal.

She married Leonard Lovell on June 3, 1958, in Miami, Okla.

She was a homemaker and had worked in daycare/childcare. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sulphur Springs for many years, where she volunteered much of her time and led the youth groups. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and gardening along with loving family get-togethers at her home on holidays.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one daughter, Deanna Lovell.

She is survived by one daughter, Hannah Lovell of Decatur, Ark.; one son, Jeffery Lovell of Baton Rouge, La.; one brother, John McDougal of Bella Vista, Ark.; one sister, Sue McDougal of Bentonville; six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel with Pastor Duane Lauer officiating. Burial was held at the Bentonville Cemetery in Bentonville.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.Backstrom-Pyeatte.com.

Thelma McDonald

Thelma Ann McDonald, 93, of Decatur, Ark., died April 9, 2022.

She was born May 10, 1928, in Isabella, Okla., to Simon Koehn and Tillie Casper Koehn.

She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, friend, and Christian. She enjoyed farming and taking care of her cattle and cats. She loved to sew, bake, can and tending to her garden.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Smith; her second husband, George McDonald; sons, L.D. Smith and Nickie Smith; brothers, Clarence Koehn, Alfred Koehn, Frank Koehn, Victor Koehn, and Chester Koehn; sisters, Clara Warner and Ella Rena Hubble.

She is survived by her daughters, Dolly Pool, of Decatur, and Glenda McCully, of Southwest City, Mo.; son, Byron Smith, of Exeter, Mo.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., with a funeral service to follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Circle of Life, where she spent her last days.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Donna Turknett

Donna Sue Turknett, 66, of Westville, Okla., died April 9, 2022.

She was born July 3, 1955, in Sacramento, Calif., to Phillip Turknett and Audrey Swatsenberg Turknett.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Turknett; granddaughter, Vanessa Guthrie; and grandson, David Watson.

She is survived by her sisters, Diane Turner and husband Freddie, of Westville, and Debra Johnson of Watts, Okla.; brother, Steve Turknett and wife Linda, of Elkins, Ark.; brother in law, Tommy Wright and wife Patty, of Rogers, Ark.; children, Jammie Bynum and husband Rodney, of Stilwell, Okla., Kerri Watson and husband Chuck, of Westville, Okla., Jason Turknett and wife Amanda, of Haskell, Okla., and adopted daughter Rose Roberts, of Westville, Okla.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Westville Cemetery in Westville.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.