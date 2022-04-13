Lady Panthers go 1-1 at Greenland Invitational

The Siloam Springs softball team won and lost a game Saturday in the Greenland Invitational.

The Lady Panthers (3-13) defeated Berryville 12-1 in three innings to open the day before losing to Paris 13-8 later on Saturday.

Siloam Springs scored seven runs in the top of the first inning to gain the upper hand against Berryville.

After Berryville scored a run in the bottom of the first, the Lady Panthers added two runs in the second and three more in the third.

Siloam Springs finished with nine hits for the game, led by two each from Hannah Mather, Josie Samarin and Aveary Speed. Aspeyn Downing, Kaidence Prendergast and Kayleigh Castaneda each had one hit.

Mather and Samarin each had two RBIs, while Downing, Speed and Castaneda each had one RBI.

Downing, Prendergast, Samarin and Speed each scored two runs. Mather, Morgan Williamson, Castaneda and Capri Ireland all scored one run.

Mather pitched all three innings for Siloam Springs, allowing five hits, one run and two walks.

In the second game, Paris and Siloam Springs each scored two runs in tbe first inning, but Paris scored five runs in the second and six in the third to take a commanding 13-2 lead.

Siloam Springs scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning. The game was called after three innings.

Prendergast, Samarin, Williamson and Speed each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while Castaneda had one. Samarin led with three RBIs, while Downing and Prendergast each had an RBI..

Prendergast scored two runs with Mather, Samarin, Williamson, Ireland, Speed and Abby Herndon each scoring one run.

Samarin took the loss for the Lady Panthers, allowing eight hits, seven earned runs, five strikeouts and two walks.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to return to 5A-West Conference action Tuesday at Greenwood. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs returns to the field April 18 at Rogers Heritage.