Stephens aims to bring experience to school board

Misti Stephens is looking to bring her experience working in the Siloam Springs Public School system to the Siloam Springs School Board.

Stephens, who is currently serving as the Zone 2 school board member, is looking to continue her tenure and said her experience in the public school system will help her better serve this community.

"I think it's the ultimate in public service and I wanted to give back to my community in that way," Stephens said.

Deep Roots

Born and raised in Siloam Springs, Stephens graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1987, she said. Stephens has two sisters who graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1980 and 1981. Both are accountants who live in McAlester, Okla., and Grand Prairie, Texas respectively, Stephens said.

"We are not underachievers and we are products of the Siloam Springs School District," Stephens said.

Her parents also graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1960, Stephens said. The next generation of Stephens' family continued on in the Siloam Springs School District, Stephens said. One son graduated in 2015 and the other is presently a junior at Siloam Springs High School, Stephens said.

A public educator

Stephens spent four-and-a-half years teaching, she said. Stephens worked in the Bentonville School District from 1991-1993 and then Siloam Springs 1993-1995 in the Siloam Springs School District, she said.

She taught career education and keyboarding to eighth grade students at Walton Junior High School (now Washington Junior High School) in Bentonville. Stephens accepted a position in Siloam Springs as a computer science teacher in 1993, she said.

When Stephens started in Siloam Springs, the school had Apple 2E computers, she said. Stephens learned how to write grants and switch the curriculum from academic to vocational and got a new computer lab for the high school, she said.

Stephens said when she was in college at the University of Arkansas, she had a Korean professor that taught her the United States had the best educational system in the world.

"All other countries teach the gifted and privileged," Stephens said. "People forget how our system is set up to educate everyone in the system."

In the last year that Stephens taught she had one person per computer, she said. The high school also went to a block scheduling, which Stephens said was good because instead of a seven-period day they had a four-and-a-half period day.

According to Stephens half the classes were on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half were held on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Friday serving as a catch up day.

Extracurricular activities like band, basketball, choir and football were held all five days, Stephens said. Stephens left the public school world in 1995 and joined her parents' real estate company because she wanted to try it, she said.

Volunteering and the future

Other than the school board, Stephens is not presently volunteering anywhere. She did volunteer with the Dogwood Literacy Council while she was in college and later on was a member of Rotary International and a Paul Harris Fellow, she said. Stephens was also president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club in 2012-2013, she said.

When looking at the future, Stephens said there is a need for cooperation.

"I think we have to work together to get over the hurt of what covid has done to us and the divisive things that occurred," Stephens said.

Stephens went on to say that the main thing is that everyone has to get back to relationships. Everything is based off of relationships and talking to people one-on-one is better than just lashing out on social media, Stephens said.

"We need to come together and talk to each other," Stephens said. "When you're face-to-face or even on the telephone you are less likely to say something hurtful."

Stephens said she loved this community and knows the future is in the children of it and what they learn. A lot of the issues that have come up with the coronavirus and need to be examined as to how it is affecting to Siloam Springs kids, Stephens said.