Sutulovich heaves his way to top

Jace Sutulovich knew he had set a personal-best throw in the shot put during the Blackhawk Relays at Pea Ridge. What he didn't know was exactly how far the throw actually was.

The Siloam Springs senior's throw was measured at 55 feet, 2 inches, breaking his previous best of 52-9 during the Greenwood High School Invitational on March 17. Sutulovich also moved into the state's lead for the shot put this spring as he surpassed the 53-9 thrown by Mark Welch of Camden Fairview during the Cardinal Relays last month.

"I had a great practice on Wednesday -- probably my best practice of the season," Sutulovich said. "I was able to come out and have a pretty good throw in the shot. It's been in the works for a long time. I've got that distance and a lot more.

"I knew it was a decent throw. I thought it was going to be 53-something and didn't realize it was going to go 55 feet. The farthest line they had drawn out there was 45, so it was hard to estimate. When it came out of my hand pretty good, I knew I had hit all my spots in the ring, and my technique was as good as it's been all season."

Sutulovich, who signed a national letter of intent to play football at Air Force, also had a personal best in the discus with a throw of 149-6, surpassing the 148-9 he throw at the Panther Relays last week. He had to settle for second, though, as Gentry's Garrison Jackson won the event with his personal-best throw of 150-11.

Sutulovich said he and Jackson often will get together on weekends and practice.

"I had one solid throw and two others that were just OK," Sutulovich said. "I was happy with the PR. Garrison, we're always competing with each other. He got the big PR and got me this week. I got him last week, and I'll see him next week at Gravette."