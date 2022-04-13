Whorton wants to bring transparency to school board

Chris Whorton seeks to bring transparency and advocacy for parents, students and teachers by running for the Siloam Springs School Board's Zone 2 position.

Whorton said there is a need for a parental voice willing to advocate for parents, students and teachers. He hopes to bring those things to the school board if elected, Whorton said.

"The more open and transparent we are is key because people second guess everything," Whorton said.

This will be Whorton's first time running for political office, he said. Whorton said he is basing his stance on his faith in God and what he learned growing up.

"I grew up in a family where we new the difference between right and wrong," Whorton said. "Another reason I want to run for school board is I don't want to watch the next generation grows up where wrong prevails."

Life, work and family

Whorton grew up in Siloam Springs, he said. His father, Rev. Mike Whorton, is the pastor at Trinity Church and Whorton serves as worship leader there, he said.

He works as the business manager and a partner in Siloam Springs Veterinary Clinic, Ravenwood Veterinary Clinic and Southwest City Veterinary Clinic in Southwest City, Mo., Whorton said.

Whorton also plays the piano at Trinity Church, he said. On Christmas Day, he visits Quail Ridge Living Center and Siloam Springs Health and Rehab and plays Christmas songs for the residents for an hour at each facility, Whorton said.

This is something Whorton feels that God has laid on his heart to do, he said.

While Whorton spends most of his time working, he does enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and white water rafting, he said.

Whorton said he is looking forward to the opening of WOKA Whitewater Park in Watts, Okla. According to to visitwoka.com, the park should be open in 2023 and will be a collaboration between the city of Siloam Springs and the Grand River Dam Authority.

Lastly, Whorton enjoys spending time with his family. His wife Cammy, who grew up in Westville, Okla., owns Benton County Sale Barn with her family, which hosts weekly livestock auctions, Whorton said.

Whorton also has two daughters, he said. His youngest daughter Camryn, 15, is currently attending Siloam Springs High School. Oldest daughter Makayla, 21, who graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 2019, presently attends the University of Arkansas, he said.

All for the kids

When it comes to running for school board, Whorton said it is all for the kids. Whorton said he loves people and thinks that after the last two years, people have lost faith in certain institutions. The key is to be more open and transparent, Whorton said.

"I love kids," Whorton said. "They are the most precious thing. Regardless, there is no personal agenda, to me it's all for the kids."

The nation and educational system is at a pivotal point, Whorton said. He said his faith is fundamental and at the core of everything. Whorton said in his view two plus two will always equal four and that it is now being questioned.

"We need some strong leaders who are willing to stand and say, 'Hey this right and this is wrong,'" Whorton said. "I feel this is where God put me. (God put me) in a position for truth and absolutes and to be authentic and real with people. That's what I want to be."

Whorton concluded by stating a favorite quote from the Gettysburg Address given by Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 19, 1863 in Gettysburg, Pa.

"We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

Whorton thinks this statement is a true reflection of the American spirit because the United States defends freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of politics and business.

"I think that's what's made America separate from the rest of the world," Whorton said.