Women’s tennis wins two of three

ST. LOUIS -- The John Brown University women's tennis team turned in back-to-back wins this past weekend, including a 4-2 win over Missouri Baptist and a 4-0 sweep of Health Sciences & Pharmacy (Mo.) at Vetta Racquet Sports-West and Tower Grove Park, respectively.

Grand View (Iowa) claimed a 4-1 win over the Golden Eagles (9-7) to close out the weekend on Saturday afternoon.

Against the Spartans (1-9), John Brown leaned on junior Hayvnn Prude and freshman Ellie Swan to break a 2-2 tie that included the Golden Eagles falling in the doubles' point.

With the match tied at two apiece, Prude used a 6-4, 6-0 win over Myia McAllister before Swan (7-5) clinched the match with a 10-7 third-set tiebreak winner (2-6, 6-4).

Freshman Erin Kuykendall also used a third-set tiebreak winner (10-4) at the two before sophomore Caroline Hillock needed a 7-3 tiebreak win in the first set to finish off Laura Baracaldo (7-6, 6-2).

Versus a shorthanded Eutectics (1-7) squad, senior Sydney Smith and Swan took a commanding 6-1 win at the two doubles slot to earn the point to give John Brown a 1-0 lead. USHP, having only four active players, had to default the bottom flight.

With two more points at the bottom of the order via default, the Golden Eagles needed just one singles victory to end the match. Hillock improved to 9-6 on the season with a clean sweep of 6-0 scores over Ainsley Fortschneider at the third flight, concluding the weekend action for JBU.

JBU will now enjoy some time off until it takes on Bethel (Kan.) on Monday, April 18, afternoon at the JBU Tennis Courts. The match's first serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.