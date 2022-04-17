Sign in
A very wet day

by Marc Hayot | April 17, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Sager Creek had rising waters on Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell on Siloam Springs. According to Brad McGarock,a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Tulsa the Siloam Springs area received 2.5 to 3.5 inches within a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Sager Creek had rising waters Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell in Siloam Springs. According to Brad McGarock, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Tulsa, the Siloam Springs area received 2.5 to 3.5 inches within a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy flooding occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 16. According to the Meteorologist Brad McGarock of the National Weather Service Tulsa said approximately 2.5 to 3.5 fell on Siloam Springs.

Heavy rain caused flooding in a field next to the county assessor's office Wednesday. The city received approximately 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.

