Arrests and citations

April 4
• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Zackery Allen Dutton, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Linda Davna Camarillo, 44, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
• Aaron Matthew Levine, 34, arrested in connection of theft of propery; parole violation; public intoxicationi; failure to appear; possession of durg paraphernalia.
April 5
• Jose Anibal Torres-Burgos, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cassandrea E. Marlett, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Christopher Jack Woodward, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tony Eugene Barnes, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
• Alana Lynne Nolen, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
April 6
• Gregory Kaleb Allen, 31, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property.
• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear.
• Steven Ellis Cox Jr, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Erin Brooke McCollough, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
April 7
• Stephanie Rena McMahan, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree; obstructing governmental operations; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
• Kortni Michelle Connors, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Kurtis Jack Tatton, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 8
• Kenneth Heath Rutledgee4, 32, arresgted in connection with breakig or entering; theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Micael W Seyer, 46, cited in connection with contempt of court.
• Chester Glennofrd Jones, 35, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possessionof a controlled substance.
• Sharon Elizabeth Navarrete, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Matthew David Bartlett, 40, cited in connnection with failure to appear.
April 9
• Carter Dean Holt, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shanae Lee Youngbird, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicles.
• Jennifer Michelle Worsham, 48, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Jose Gomez Salas, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Loren Lewellen, 36, arrested in connectionwith failure to appear.
• Matthew Corey Quantie, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property; obstructing governmental operations.
• Chrystal Gail Crane, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property.
April 10
• Brigitte C Skyles, 49, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juan Lara Flores, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no drivers license.