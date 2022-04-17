Arrests and citations

April 4

• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Zackery Allen Dutton, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Davna Camarillo, 44, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Aaron Matthew Levine, 34, arrested in connection of theft of propery; parole violation; public intoxicationi; failure to appear; possession of durg paraphernalia.

April 5

• Jose Anibal Torres-Burgos, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cassandrea E. Marlett, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Jack Woodward, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tony Eugene Barnes, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Alana Lynne Nolen, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 6

• Gregory Kaleb Allen, 31, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property.

• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear.

• Steven Ellis Cox Jr, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Erin Brooke McCollough, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 7

• Stephanie Rena McMahan, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree; obstructing governmental operations; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Kortni Michelle Connors, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Kurtis Jack Tatton, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 8

• Kenneth Heath Rutledgee4, 32, arresgted in connection with breakig or entering; theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Micael W Seyer, 46, cited in connection with contempt of court.

• Chester Glennofrd Jones, 35, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possessionof a controlled substance.

• Sharon Elizabeth Navarrete, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew David Bartlett, 40, cited in connnection with failure to appear.

April 9

• Carter Dean Holt, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shanae Lee Youngbird, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicles.

• Jennifer Michelle Worsham, 48, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Jose Gomez Salas, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Loren Lewellen, 36, arrested in connectionwith failure to appear.

• Matthew Corey Quantie, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property; obstructing governmental operations.

• Chrystal Gail Crane, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property.

April 10

• Brigitte C Skyles, 49, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juan Lara Flores, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no drivers license.