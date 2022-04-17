Baseball wins game two to salvage split at Greenwood

Leading 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Siloam Springs was unable to put away Greenwood in game one of Tuesday's 5A-West Conference doubleheader as the Bulldogs rallied for a 5-4 victory.

The Panthers, however, bounced back in game two and held on for a 7-5 victory to salvage a split in Greenwood.

The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning of game two to break a 3-3 tie and pull ahead 7-3. Greenwood scored single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Landen Fain opened up the sixth inning with a single and advanced to third on Lucas Junkermann's single.

Nick Driscoll followed with a single to drive home Fain and give the Panthers a 4-3 lead as Junkermann advanced to third. Nolan Wills hit a sacrifice fly to score Junkermann and make it 5-3.

With two outs, Wyatt Pennington doubled to score Driscoll and after JP Wills was intentionally walked, Jacob Gilbert singled to score Pennington as the Panthers went up 7-3.

Christian Ledeker and Fain each had three hits for Siloam Springs (9-11, 2-6), while Junkermann and Driscoll each had two hits and an RBI. Fain and Junkermann each scored two runs. Nolan Wills had three RBIs.

Gilbert pitched the first four innings for Siloam Springs before being relieved by Spencer Stephenson, who got the win. Ryder Winfrey picked up the save by retiring the last two outs.

Greenwood 5, Siloam Springs 4

Greenwood scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Siloam Springs 5-4 in game one.

James Wright scored on a wild pitch to complete the Bulldogs' rally in game one.

Greenwood (8-11, 4-4) trailed 4-3 to open the inning. Dylan Strozier walked to open the inning and Wright singled. An error led to Greenwood tying the game 4-4 and Wright advanced to third base on a groundout.

Wright scored on the wild pitch with two outs.

Siloam Springs scored all four of its runs in the first inning, while Greenwood answered with two runs.

Greenwood pulled within 4-3 in the second when Strozier hit a solo home run.

Wyatt Pennington and Lucas Junkermann each had two hits for the Panthers.

Austin Mitchell pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs.

Up next

The Panthers return to action at home Tuesday against Russellville in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader.