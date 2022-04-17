Boys track takes second at Gravette meet

The Siloam Springs boys track team finished second overall out of 18 teams at the Gravette Lion Invitational on Thursday at Lion Stadium.

Neosho (Mo.) won the meet with 194.5 points, while Siloam Springs scored 74.5 points to edge out host Gravette (72.5) for second place.

Jace Sutulovich placed first in the shot put at 53 feet, 6.75 inches with Jonathan Bishop in 15th at 36-1.5.

Sutulovich was second in the discus at 137-10 with Alexis Miranda sixth at 118-2 and Noah Race ninth at 113-3.

Malachi Becan finished second in the pole vault with a height of 11-6 while Cooper Church was fourth at 11-0 and Jadon Gill sixth at 10-6.

Becan took fourth place in the 200-meter dash at 23.98 with Jonathon Graves 10th at 24.59 and Silas Tugwell 17th at 25.41.

Levi Fox placed fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:10.43 with Conner Mitchell sixth at 2:15.24 and Anthony Cruz 16th at 2:25.77.

Liam Scott finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at 56.67 with Marcus Molina 12th at 58.09 and Daxton Spence 18th at 59.64.

Becan placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at 11.80 with Tugwell in 11th at 11.92 and Jose Rico 26th at 12.21.

Javier Chavez finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.39 with Zach Jones 19th at 51.64 and Ezekiel Becan 24th at 57.64.

Jared Brewer finished 14th in the 3,200-meter run at 12:37.09 with Caleb Wallace 15th at 12:55.62 and Reese Hardcastle 18th at 15:11.43.

Michael Rauch finished 18th in the long jump at 17-7.

Rauch also took 18th in the triple jump at 35-2.

Cruz finished 26th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:38.59 with Jared Brewer 27th at 5:38.63 and Wallace 38th at 5:59.39.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Rico, Graves, Church and Tugwell finished seventh at 47.26.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Gill, Stone Stephens, Graves and Malachi Becan placed fifth at 1:41.06.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Wilson Cunningham, Scott, Rauch and Molina finished second at 3:39.77.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Mitchell, Fox and Scott took second place at 8:59.06.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls track team took fifth place overall out of 18 teams at the meet.

Neosho also won the girls meet with 127 points, followed by Gravette 96.33, Shiloh Christian 76.5, Farmington 72.33 and Siloam Springs 60.

Jeri Roy placed second in the triple jump at 32-10.5 with teammate Esther Norwood in third at 32-0.5.

Roy finished third in the long jump at 14-10.5 with Norwood in fifth at 14-9 and Anahi Quinonez 17th at 12-10.

Jaclyn Weilnau took third place in the 1,600-meter run at 6:06.02 with Shayla Conley in fourth at 6:08.92 and Anna Floyd 16th at 7:23.81.

Cora Dewey placed third in the shot put at 27-8 with Oneida Batres in 10th at 25-6.25.

Batres took fourth place in the discus at 88-9 with Dewey in sixth at 87-2 and Marlen Favela ninth at 76-0.

Norwood finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.33.

Weilnau finished 11th in the 800-meter run at 2:52.17 with Conley in 12th at 2:53.78 and Kadynce Frost 20th at 3:16.85.

Floyd placed 12th in the 3,200-meter run at 16:03.32.

Roy placed 14th in the 100-meter dash at 14.45 seconds, while Quinonez was 20th at 15.12 and Destiny Poteet 32nd at 16.36.

Quinonez took 20th in the 200-meter dash at 33.24 with Poteet 27th at 35.38.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Roy, Norwood, Quinonez and Frost finished fifth at 57.11.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Weilnau, Roy, Norwood and Frost placed fourth at 4:48.62.

Up next

Varsity track high 5A-West Conference meet at Siloam Springs on April 26, 10 a.m.