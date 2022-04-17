City board to discuss one-cent tax split

City directors will discuss the municipality's one-cent permanent sales tax during the city board meeting Tuesday.

Siloam Springs' one-cent sales tax was established by voters in 1978 and was originally split with 20 percent going to the general fund and 80 percent going to the street fund, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

In 2013, voters approved a revised split for the next 10 years that divided the revenue with 20 percent going to the general fund, 40 percent to be split evenly between the fire and police departments and 40 percent going to streets, the report states.

The revised split will revert back to 20 percent for the general fund and 80 percent to the street fund in November of 2023, the report states. The police and fire departments have used their potion to upgrade equipment and facilities, the report states.

Improvements include upgrading the police station, relocating Fire Station No. 3, the AWINS (Arkansas Wireless Information Network) and constructing the fire training facility as well as purchasing vehicles for both departments, the report states.

The one cent sales tax generated a total revenue of $5,368,960 in 2021 which was split as follows:

• Fire $1,073,792

• General Fund $1,073,792

• Police $1,073,792

• Streets $2,147,584

City staff is recommending three options for this issue.

The first option is to allow the tax to revert back to the original 80/20 split, the report states. This will not require a vote for the public but the public safety departments will have to request funds from the general fund, the report states.

A second option is to ask voters to continue with the current split, the report states. This option ensures that both the fire and police departments will have funding for equipment and facility upgrades without having to dip into the general fund, the report states.

Lastly, the voters could be asked to modify the tax split beyond where the percentages presently go (i.e. 50 percent for the general fund, 20 percent for the police department, 20 percent for the fire department and 10 percent for the street fund), the report states.

For the board to determine the best option, they will need to assess the needs of street construction/maintenance with the needs of public safety equipment and facilities and determine the best option, the report states.

If the board chooses the second or third option, city staff suggests that the board consider asking voters to make the split permanent, the report states.

City directors will also hear and vote on the following issues:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the April 5 meeting.

• The contract for the Compensation Study Plan with JER HR Group in the amount of $55,200.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 1303 Brashears Rd.

Presentations

• Recognizing 40-year employee Dale Bennett, an operator for the water treatment plant.

• Introduction of new police officers.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-09 concerning the rezoning from C-2 (Roadway commercial) to R-O (Residential office) for $799 South Lincoln Street on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance. 22-10 regarding service extension fees on its second reading.

Staff reports

• Offer from the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Department and the Grand River Dam Authority to purchase the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company property in Oklahoma.

• First quarter 2022 report for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs History Museum.

• First quarter 2022 update of the 2021-2022 board goals.

• Administrator's report.