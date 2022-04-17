Early goals enough for Lady Panthers

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team did most of its damage early against Mountain Home on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play with a 4-0 victory at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs (11-3, 8-0) scored all four of its goals in the first 10 minutes of play, but the Lady Panthers couldn't muster any more points in the final 70 minutes.

"We've struggled to put a full 80 minutes together this season," said head coach Abby Ray. "This team has great potential. We talk often about trying to reach that potential."

Ray said the Lady Panthers appeared disappointed in the way they finished the match.

"The team was somber leaving the locker room," she said. "You would think we had lost the game. That truly is a reflection of their desire to reach their potential. The score matters less than how we play. 4-0 isn't a bad score but we know we didn't play to our full potential."

Siloam Springs scored just 83 seconds into the match as Jetta Broquard got her first of a two-goal night. Clara Church had the assist, which came with 38 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half.

Less than a minute late, with 37:38 remaining, the Lady Panthers scored again when Karen Flores took a Halle Hernandez assist and gave the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Siloam Springs went back-to-back in the 10th minute of play as well.

Broquard scored her team-leading 16th goal with 30:34 left on an assist by Abygail Ballesteros.

Just 17 seconds later, Flores found Hernandez for a goal and a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers pulled their starters for a long stretch of the first half before bringing them back in.

Siloam Springs had more chances to score but couldn't push another in.

It's the second 4-0 victory over Mountain Home (6-9-1, 1-6-1) as Siloam Springs won by the same score at Mountain Home on March 9.

The Lady Panthers are back in action at home against Alma on Tuesday.

"This seasons theme is 'rise,'" Ray said. "We see the word everyday on the back of our practice shirts. It's at the forefront of our minds that settling is not an option. Rising to a higher level everyday is the hope and honestly the expectation."