Greenwood sweeps softball doubleheader from Siloam Springs

Greenwood defeated the Siloam Springs softball team 11-1 and 12-0 in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Greenwood on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs broke open a 2-1 game in the third inning of game one with two runs in the third, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth to win 11-1 in five innings.

Greenwood bashed three triples and three more doubles. Taylor Nichols was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Macey Cutsinger, Charlize Taylor and Brianna Taylor all had two hits.

Haley McAdams allowed four Siloam Springs hits in the opener.

Aspeyn Downing had two hits and scored Siloam Springs' only run in the second inning. Jaelynn Avery had a hit and RBI for the Lady Panthers, while Kayleigh Castaneda had the Lady Panthers' only other hit.

Josie Samarin took the loss for Siloam Springs.

Greenwood (10-7, 5-3) opened up a five-run lead in the bottom of the first of game two and scored a run in the second, four in the third and two more in the fourth for the 12-0 run-rule victory in five innings.

Maddison Cartwright was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Cutsinger was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Charlize Taylor was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Kaidence Prendergast and Downing each had doubles for Siloam Springs' only two hits.

Tori Howard got the win in the circle for Greenwood.

Hannah Mather pitched 2 2/3 innings for Siloam Springs, while Samarin pitched the final 1 1/3.

Siloam Springs (3-15, 0-8) is scheduled to return to action Monday at Rogers Heritage before hosting Russellville in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.