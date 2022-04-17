Junior high track teams place third at Gravette

The Siloam Springs junior high track teams each finished third on Tuesday at the Gravette Junior High Lion Invitational at Lion Stadium.

Girls

Siloam Springs scored 71 points, finishing behind first place Shiloh Christian 85.5 and St. Vincent De Paul 84. A total of 19 teams participated in the event.

Amelie Seauve took first place in the pole vault at 7-6, while Kathryn Frost finished sixth at 6-6 and Joslyn Parra ninth at 6-6.

Avah Duncan placed first in the discus with a throw of 101 feet, 3 inches, with Reese Sutulovich in seventh at 67-7.

Sutulovich placed third in the shot put at 30-6.25 with Duncan eighth at 29-6.25.

Addison Harris placed third in the 200-meter dash at 29.15 with Sawyer Smith 13th at 30.36 and Emily Sears 45th at 34.18.

Harris finished third in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.78 with Bailey Church 11th at 1:13.39.

Norah Perkins finished fourth in the long jump at 13-5.5 with Smith seventh at 13-0.5.

Vanessa Frias finished sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:46.11, while Morgan Jones was 13th at 2:57.29 and Seauve 14th at 2:57.37.

Perkins placed sixth in the high jump at 4-6

Frias also took sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:08.97 with Payton Lesso 28th at 7:13.98.

Harris placed 12th in the triple jump at 29-0.5.

Smith finished 21st in the 100-meter dash at 14.29, while Jasmin Labitad was 33rd at 15.03.

Allison Freeman placed 31st in 300-meter hurdles at 1:10.06.

Freeman finished 38th in the 100-meter hurdles at 22.52

The 4x100-meter relay team of Natalie Perez, Perkins, Sawyer Smith and Story Castagna finished eighth at 57.79.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Kathryne Frost, Perez, Labitad and Sears took 12th place at 2:10.28.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Church, Harris, Jones and Frias took fifth place at 4:54.61.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Frias, Jones, Seauve and Church finished second at 11:27.97.

Boys

Siloam Springs scored 86.5 points to finish third behind first place Pea Ridge 104 and Springdale Lakeside 92.5.

Jack O'Brien won the high jump with a leap of 5-10 with Flores in 14th at 5-2.

Mikey McKinley had a second-place finish in the long jump at 18-2, with O'Brien sixth at 17-1.5.

McKinley also was second in the triple jump at 38-9.5 with Carter Morrell eighth at 36-3 and O'Brien 10th at 35-9.5.

Mason Short finished third in the shot put with a throw of 38-6.25 with John Coffey took 16th at 34-3.

Chance Cunningham finished third in the 800-meter run at 2:22.51, while Korbin Rogers was 26th at 2:43.66.

Cunningham placed third in the 1,600-meter run at 5:16.12 with Rogers in 17th at 5:55.16.

Max Carter took fifth in the pole vault at 8-6 with Corbin Allen ninth at 8-0 and Boone Eldridge 12th at 7-0.

Short finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.67 with O'Brien ninth at 49.39 and Parker Malonson 25th at 56.34.

McKinley placed sixth in the 100-meter dash at 12.17 with Ian Muangchanh eighth at 12.22 and Gio Flores 15th at 12.45.

McKinley finished seventh in the 200-meter dash at 25.22 with Eli Hargett 16th at 26.60 and Muangchanh 19th at 27.25.

Short placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.00 with O'Brien in 10th at 19.26.

Coffey finished eighth in the discus at 97-7 with Drew Claborn in ninth at 93-10.

Morrell was 11th in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.95 with Isaiah Brashears 25th at 1:05.03 and Malonson 29th at 1:06.21.

The Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Muangchanh, McKinley, Morrell and Flores placed second at 48.30.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Ramon Loyo-Plato, Morrell, Flores and Muangchanh took fifth place at 1:46.77.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Daniel Alfaro, Isaiah Brashears, Morrell and Short finished third at 4:04.83.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Eldridge, Rogers and Cooper Bunker finished fourth at 10:22.78.