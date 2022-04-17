Planning commission receives Comprehensive Plan monthly update

Planning commissioners received the monthly update for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan during the planning commission meeting Tuesday.

Siloam Springs city staff has been working with Freese and Nichols to create a new comprehensive plan for the city, which would involve a new future land use map, as well as taking the input from citizens on different things like residential and commercial areas and greenspaces.

Part of the process involves Freese and Nichols delivering a monthly report to the planning commission. The first two phases of the process have been completed, according to the monthly report from Dawn Warrick from Freese and Nichols on April 4. Most of Phases III and IV are also complete, the report states.

Public involvement is still on going and a third community meeting has been scheduled for May 19, the report states. On April 19, there will be an update presented to the planning commission and city board, the report states.

Completed items include the new future land use map, as well as plans for transportation/mobility, economic development, housing and resiliency (formerly known as "livability"), the report states.

Drafts of the reports regarding community character and public facilities/services and utilities have been provided to city staff, the report states.

Following the community meeting and the joint update for the planning commission and city board will be the adoption of the plan, the report states.

For the adoption process there will be a joint workshop for the CPAC (Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee), planning commission and board of directors which is scheduled for June 7, the report states.

A planning commission public hearing has been tentatively scheduled for July 7 and a board of directors public hearing has been tentatively scheduled for sometime in July, although no date was given at this time, the report states.

The planning commission also approved and heard the following items:

• Meeting minutes of the March 8 planning commission meeting.

Development permits

• Significant development permit for 400 Hwy 412 W. for a Schlotzsky's. This item will go before the city board May 3.

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 2500 block of South Waukesha Road. This item will go before the city board May 3.

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 600 to 700 block of East Lake Francis Drive. This item will go before the city board May 3.

• Rezoning development permit for the 2600 block of North Country Club Road. This item will go before the city board May 3.

• Special use development permit for 130 Dogwood Pl. This item will go before the city board May 3.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for 816 E. Main St. This item went before the city board for easements April 5.

• Lot split development permit for 400 Hwy 412 W. This item is estimated to go before the city board for easements May 3.

• Lot split development permit for 21500 Davidson Rd. This item is estimated to go to the city board for easements April 19.

• Lot split development permit for the 3000 block of South Elm Street. This item is estimated to go to the city board for easements April 19.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 1299 Brashears Rd and 3017 N. Hico St. This item is estimated to go to the city board for easements April 19.

• Lot consolidation permit for the 800 block of East Central Street/103 South Britt Street. This item is estimated to go to the city board for easements April 19.