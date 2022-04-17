School board adds $1.2 million to 2022-2023 budget

On Thursday the Siloam Springs School Board gathered for its monthly meeting, taking the time to vote on a revised school calendar, approve two new district principals, and add $1.2 million to the budget for the next school year.

The meeting began with Julianna Tufts, high school choir director, recognizing five students for making all-state choir, as well as discussing the recent selection and performance of the high school choir the Panther Singers as the all-state honor choir in Hot Springs. The room was then treated to a recorded performance of the choir.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins noted, "We are proud of you and we are proud of our kids, so thank you."

Wiggins then went on to share his monthly report, which included the move to a new national school board association. He revealed that the Arkansas School Board Association pulled out of the National School Board Association, and joined 21 states in the newly-formed Consortium of State School Boards Associations, noting that we can expect regional and national conferences and guidelines.

Principals from the middle school and virtual academy then took the time to reveal recent testing numbers, which showed growth after COVID. The meeting featured a packed agenda, with items such as the Memorandum of Understanding with NWACC for concurrent classes, the purchase of two school buses, policy updates and ELA and math curriculum all being approved.

In addition to the ELA and math curriculum approval, Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter also introduced new web pages for the curriculum, so that parents can have access to what their kids are learning through the district website.

One of the key points of the meeting was a revised calendar being approved for the 2022-2023 school year. Earlier this year, a calendar had been presented and approved, but had included an Aug. 22 start date, leaving the end of school in June. The revised calendar presented moved the school year start date up one week to Aug. 15, ensuring that school will end in May.

A high point of the meeting was CFO Terri Raskiewicz discussing the proposed budget for the next school year, which included a $750 increase in the beginning teacher salary.

"All of the extra money that is provided to us by the state is being put back into the salary schedule," noted Raskiewicz.

There were some additional changes, which all put together came up to $1.2 million additional dollars in next year's budget. All of the finances were unanimously approved.

The meeting reconvened after executive session with a unanimously approved contract renewal for 333 people in the district.

"The main factor in a child's education is the classroom teacher," said Wiggins. "I am proud of our certified staff, and I highly recommend approval."

It concluded with 17 resignations and 16 hirings, all of which were approved. Two of the new hires included new principals: Brandy Fox at Northside Elementary and Karen Miller at Siloam Springs High School.