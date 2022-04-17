Siloam Sunday Obituaries for April 17, 2022

William Francis Parsons Jr.

William Francis Parsons Jr., 65, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

He was born Nov. 1, 1956 in Yoder, Kan., to William F. Parsons Sr. and Helen Marie Stevens-Parsons.

He graduated from Anadarko (Okla.) High School in 1974 where he was active in FFA and an Eagle Scout.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years before joining the Oklahoma National Guard until his retirement after 16 years of duty.

He married his wife Sandy on Sept. 7, 1991, in Anadarko. Okla.

They moved to Siloam Springs where he owned Razorback Pizza from 1992-1996, RJ's BBQ and then managed the JBU kitchen. He was a chef at many locations, including New Life Ranch for 15 years. He also served his local community with Hunger & Thirst Ministries and he and his wife devoted their time to serving the homeless, needy and elderly with warm meals and Bible study.

He is survived by his mother of Claremore, Okla.; his wife of the home; five sons, Caleb Parsons of Branson, Mo., Joshua Parsons and wife, Krystal of Branson, John Parsons of Renfoe, Okla.., Joseph Parsons and wife, Mary of Medford, Okla., and James Parsons of the home; one brother, Bob Parsons of Blanchard, Okla.; two sisters, Suzie Woods and husband, Russell of Claremore, Okla. and Lucy Milliser of Oklahoma City, Okla.; sister-in-law, Amy Hajek and life partner, Peter Pirrellie of Ashville, N.C.; three grandchildren and one on the way,.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with Pastor Dewayne Driggers officiating.

The burial will be held 11:30 a.m., Monday April 18, 2022, at Fayetteville National Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in his name.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

