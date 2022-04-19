Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart commits to John Brown

n The Siloam Springs standout made his announcement Monday on Twitter. by Graham Thomas | April 19, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior guard Josh Stewart has committed to play basketball at John Brown University, he announced Monday on Twitter. Stewart led the Panthers with 16 points per game as the team went 20-7 overall and 12-2 in the 5A-West Conference.

Siloam Springs senior guard Josh Stewart announced on Twitter on Monday he was committing to play basketball at John Brown University.

Stewart, an two-time all-state selection for Siloam Springs, was also considering offers from Arkansas-Fort Smith, Southwest Baptist and Harding University.

"Ever since I was a kid I dreamed of playing college basketball and now I get to," Stewart wrote in his post. "Thank you to all my coaches and teammates who helped me get to this spot."

Stewart -- 6-foot-4 guard -- recently was named to the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team after averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game this season.

Stewart helped the Panthers go 20-7 overall and 12-2 in the 5A-West Conference, finishing second in the league.

Print Headline: Stewart commits to John Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT