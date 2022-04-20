Sign in
Big innings lift Heritage past SSHS softball

April 20, 2022 at 10:53 a.m.

Rogers Heritage scored nine runs in the third and fourth innings combined to overtake the Siloam Springs softball team 13-3 on Monday in Rogers.

Heritage led 1-0, but the Lady Panthers scored single runs in second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead, including a solo home run by Kaidence Prendergast in the third.

Heritage scored three runs in the bottom of the third to go up 4-2.

Siloam Springs got a run back in the top of the fourth to pull within 4-3, but Heritage scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 10-3.

The Lady War Eagles added three more runs in the sixth to get the run-rule victory in six innings.

Siloam Springs finished with eight hits, including two hits and two RBIs and a run scored from Prendergast.

Hannah Mather had two hits and scored a run for the Lady Panthers (3-16), while Aubree Dry, Josie Samarin, Aspeyn Downing and Hilarie Buffington all had hits. Buffington also scored a run.

Samarin was the losing pitcher for Siloam Springs.

Ellie Riendeau picked up the win in the circle for Heritage.

Grace Pingel had a hit and scored three runs for Heritage (13-9), while Anna Lee had two hits and a run, Emily Carpenter two hits, two RBIs and a run amd Kelsey Camp two hits and an RBI.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to be back in action Tuesday against Russellville in a 5A-West Conference game. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers play a nonconference game at Huntsville on Friday.

