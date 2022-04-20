FFA Alumni to hold consignment auction

The FFA Alumni will hold its annual consignment auction at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Butler Creek Indoor Arena in Siloam Springs.

The auction will have numerous items that people bring to consign. If the item is sold the FFA will take between five or 10 percent depending on how much the item is priced, said organizer Dillon Butler.

People can also donate items to the auction, Butler said. All commissions and donations will go toward the scholarship fund, according to a flyer for the auction.

There will also be a pie auction to follow. Concessions will be available on site for breakfast and lunch, Butler said. All sales from the concessions will go towards the scholarship funds as well, Butler said.

Items can be dropped off at the arena on April 21 or April 22 or before 9 a.m. on April 23, the flyer states.

"This is important to our kids because the scholarships we offer help them fulfill their dreams of an agricultural career by attending college," Butler said.

For more information please call 479-228-0472.