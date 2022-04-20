Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

John Ellis Burton

John Ellis Burton, 66, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 15, 2022, in Siloam Springs.

He was born Dec. 15, 1955, to Herbert James Burton and Juanita Virginia Burton.

He worked as a truck driver for many years. When he was younger, he enjoyed being outside and active.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon Burton, his parents, one sister, Anita Herriage, and the mother of his children, Jeanne Burton-Limore.

He is survived by one daughter, Erin Holmes and husband Jason of Siloam Springs; one son, Matthew Burton and wife Misty of Siloam Springs; two honorary children, Joshua Kinney and wife Sandra, and Amanda Kinney; three step-daughters, Michelle Guzman and fiancée Tracy of McAlester, Okla., Katherine Close and husband Andy of Hillsboro, Mo., and BJ Medley and husband Josh of McAlester, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three brothers, Victor Burton, Charley Burton, and Robert Burton; one sister, Charmagne Burkett; one niece and three nephews.

A memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Judy Ellen Garrett

Judy Ellen Garrett, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 16, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born July 2, 1948, to parents Delmer and Irene Hedrick in Jefferson City, Mo.

Most important in her life were her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by one son, Joe Garrett and wife Pandora of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Tammie Lasater and husband Marty of Siloam Springs; one brother, R.D. Hedrick and wife Doris of Salida, Calif.; one sister, Georgena Treece and husband Daniel of Modesto, Calif.; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

A funeral service will be at noon Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Victory Assembly in Siloam Springs with Pastor Carl Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Terry Mack McCord

Terry Mack McCord, 65, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 14, 2022, at his home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1956, to Loren McCord and Dorthy McCord in Phillipsburg, Kan.

He loved music, history, and horses.

He is preceded by his parents and one brother, Trenton McCord.

He is survived by two brothers, Tim McCord and wife Brenda of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Jerry Keesee and wife Cheryl of Phillipsburg; two sisters, Karen Cochenour of Blackwell, Okla., and Mary Heersink and husband Ivan of Phillipsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date in Agra, Kan.

Jerry Douglas Morris

Jerry Douglas Morris, 91, of Watts, Okla., died April 13, 2022.

He was born Nov. 5, 1930, in Olton, Texas, to Glen and Lola Morris.

He was an ordained minister with The Assemblies of God, for more than 50 years.

He is preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Doris Morris; brothers Bob Morris and Jim Morris; sisters Mildred Sharp and Barbara Tipton.

He is survived by his sons Doug Morris and wife Rebecca, of Branson, Mo., and Philip Morris and wife Debra, of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; one daughter, Kim Dowdy and husband Bud, of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; sisters Faye Honeycutt, Lynn Wilson and husband Gary; and one brother, Glen Morris, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Victory Assembly of God, 1407 N. Carl St, Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, in Watts.

Carolyn Sue Severn

Carolyn Sue Severn, 80, of Gentry, Ark., died April 18, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Jan. 15, 1942, to Roy Daniels and Mary "Jackie" Daniels.

She married George Severn on Jan. 21, 1961, in Springtown, Ark.

She loved to garden, ride horses, and take care of her home.

She is preceded by her parents and one son, Jimmy Ray Severn.

She is survived by her husband, George Severn of Gentry; one son, Glenn Severn and wife Connie of Gentry; and one sister, Cathy Bookout of Bentonville, Ark.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Springtown Cemetery in Springtown.

