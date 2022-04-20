‘Historic’ weekend for JBU track

For the first time in more than 40 years, the John Brown University track and field program will host a meet this weekend as the Sooner Athletic Conference Invitational will be held Friday and Saturday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

"Historically for our program, it's a big deal," said JBU head coach Scott Schochler. "It marks a point where your program is neough to be able to put on an event like this. With 10-12 teams coming in, it also shows that people know enough about your program that they're willing to coming to your meet. That's a big deal for our program. The publicity and recognition will really help our program."

The event is free to the public.

It's the first track meet John Brown has hosted since the mid-1970s, Schochler said.

"What we could find for sure was 1974," he said. "So I think that's what we ended up going with, somewhere between '74 and '76."

John Brown's track and field program is in its third year officially, but this spring has been the first "normal" like setting.

In its first year in the spring of 2020, the program made it through indoor season before the outdoor season was wiped out by the covid-19 pandemic.

In the spring of 2021, the outdoor season was limited because it was combined up with the cross country season in the spring, also due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This season the Golden Eagles have already had several outdoor events.

As of Monday, Schochler said several teams would be attending the event, including host John Brown, Langston (Okla.) women and men, Texas Wesleyan women, Arkansas-Fort Smith women and men, Arkansas-Rich Mountain women and men, Rogers State (Okla.) men, Arkansas Tech women, a couple of track clubs from Arkansas and a few unattached athletes. Schochler said several other schools have expressed interest but had not registered by presstime.

The meet is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. Friday with javelin events, followed by steeplechase and the 10,000-meter runs.

"Friday night will be a unique thing being at night for the distance races under the lights," Schochler said. "It'll be a little different feel than a normal track meet day."

Field events such as the men's high jump, men's long jump, women's pole vault and women's triple jump, along with men's shot put and women's discuss will begin Session 1 at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Session 2 will include the women's high jump, women's long jump, men's pole vault, men's triple jump, women's shot put and men's discuss.

Session 3 will begin around 10:30 a.m. and will include the rest of the running events.

"There's going to be some really good races Saturday," Schochler said.

On the men's side for JBU, Jean Benoit Merte will compete in the steeplechase, where he's close to a qualifying standard for nationals, Schochler said.

The same is true for Josiah Petack in the 10,000 meters, he said.

Andrew Morton will be an athlete to watch in the sprint events for JBU, Schochler said, while jumper Will Vail has already qualified for nationals.

On the women's side, Allika Pearson, a Siloam Springs native, has already qualified for nationals but will look to perform well in the distance events. Pole Vaulter Grace Mitchell is improving, Schochler said, while Cassidy Valenzuela looks to run well in the hurdles.