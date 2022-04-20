JBU women’s basketball adds three

John Brown women's basketball coach Jeff Soderquist announced on Thursday, April 14, the signing of three student-athletes to join the 2022-23 edition of the John Brown University women's basketball program.

Two transfers, Bella Irlenborn and Maci Mains -- both NCAA Division II products -- and freshman Nadia Akbar join a program that lost just one senior to graduation and returns 10 players for last year's squad, including eight upperclassmen. The Golden Eagles will return All-Sooner Athletic selections Maddie Altman and Natalie Smith, alongside All-Freshman Team selection Emily Sanders and WBCA-NAIA All-America honorable mention, Tarrah Stephens.

Akbar joins the Golden Eagles after three seasons with Bentonville High School under head coach Tom Halbmaier. Although missing her senior season due to recovering from a knee injury, the 5-foot-8 guard still helped the Tigers to a 2020 state title and a pair of 6A-West conference championships. The Bentonville native poured in a career-high 23 points and added eight rebounds against Greenwood High School in her junior season before adding another contest that featured 19 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of thefts versus Little Rock Central High School.

"I picked JBU because it checked all of my boxes," Akbar said. "A Christ-driven college, an engaged community and a welcoming environment made it an easy decision to attend here. I immediately felt at home when I first came to campus."

Said Soderquist: "Nadia is a strong, physical wing player that can drive and finish at the basket. She will be able to help us on defense and rebounding from the wing spot. I am very excited to have her be a part of the program."

After a pair of seasons in Bolivar, Mo., under head coach Kelsey Keizer at Southwest Baptist University, Bella Irlenborn will add to the four Golden Eagles over 5-foot-11 in the lineup. At 6-foot-2, the Bentonville native appeared in 14 contests this past season, averaging over six points and seven rebounds per 40 minutes played. Before her time in the purple and grey, Irlenborn spent three seasons under head coach Tom Halbmaier at Bentonville High School and helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back 6A West conference titles and a 2020 state crown.

"I love that I will be in a Christ-centered classroom and furthering myself academically, physically and spiritually," Irlenborn said.

"We are so excited to have Bella," Soderquist said. "She brings length and the ability to play inside around the basket. She can also step outside and play on the perimeter. She will really fit into our system."

Now with four seasons at Henderson State in Arkadelphia under her belt, Maci Mains joins the Golden Eagles with a wealth of experience and the accolades to boot. Under head coach Jill Thomas at Henderson State University, the 5-foot-4 guard enjoyed a breakout, albeit shortened, junior season that saw the Springdale native pour in a pair of 30-point performances en route to an All-Great American first team selection. Over her four-year career with the Reddies, Mains averaged 8.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game (100 games) and shot 37 percent (286-of-773) from the floor. Her highwater mark came in that junior season when she went off for 38-point performance in a win over Harding (Ark.) after another 35-point, nine-assist outing versus Southern Arkansas. During her three-year career at Har-Ber High School under head coaches Sandy Wright and Jaime Green, Mains averaged 12 points per game a senior and earned consecutive All-Conference honors and an All-State selection in 2017.

"I chose JBU because I felt like I would get a great education for my M.S. in Counseling program," Mains said. "I was drawn to the ability to implement my faith in the Lord as it relates to counseling practice."

Said Soderquist on Mains, "We are very excited to add Maci to our program. She has had an outstanding career at Henderson State and will add some depth to an already deep back court. Maci is a good three-point shooter and has a great basketball IQ."