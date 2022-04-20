Junior high boys place second at conference, girls fourth

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade track athletes competed Monday in the Northwest Arkansas Conference Meet-South at Springdale Har-Ber High School.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys finished second overall with 126 points behind first place Fayetteville Ramay 179. Springdale Central was third at 123.5, followed by Fayetteville Woodland in fourth at 117.50.

Jack O'Brien finished first in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.65 seconds with Mason Short in fifth at 49.78 and Corbin Allen ninth at 51.30.

O'Brien was first in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches.

Short finished first in the shot put at 39-3, while Francisco Suarez was fifth at 33-8 and Joshua Jimenez 18th at 25-11.

Short won the discus with a throw of 131-06, while Suarez was third at 108-11 and Jimenez ninth at 87-0.

Allen took second in the pole vault at 8-6 with Boone Eldridge third at 8-6 and Max Carter fourth at 8-0.

O'Brien was third in the long jump at 17-4 with Ian Muangchanh 16th at 14-3.5.

Chance Cunningham finished fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:24.53, while Blake Kuykendall was 13th at 2:41.69 and Cooper Bunker 14th at 2:41.75.

Muangchanh took fifth in the 100-meter dash at 12.66 with Fabian Lara 11th at 13.12.

Lara placed fifth in the triple jump at 35-4 with Jonathan Hyde sixth at 34-4 and Daniel Alfaro seventh at 33-5.

Cunningham placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:13.43, while Gaige Thompson placed seventh at 5:32.47 and Sebastian Romero 13th at 5;53.62.

Short finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.20 with O'Brien in seventh at 20.56.

Alfaro finished ninth in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.45.

Muangchanh placed 13th in the 200-meter dash at 28.01 with Austin Gammill 14th at 28.54 and Lara 15th at 28.78.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Lara, Muangchanh, Short and O'Brien placed fifth at 50.69.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Lara, Muangchanh, Gammill, Hyde finished sixth at 1:50.03.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Short, O'Brien, Cunningham and Alfaro placed fourth at 4:12.17.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Eldridge, Sebastian Romero and Thompson finished second at 10:03.25.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fourth with 65 points. Springdale Central won the meet with 172, followed by Fayetteville Woodland 152, Fayetteville Ramay 127.50 and the Lady Panthers 65.

Amelie Seauve placed first in the pole vault at 7-0, while Sara Bishop was 11th at 5-6.

Haley Janes finished second in the discus at 76-2 with Anna Jimna third at 71-7 and Lola Kirby 10th at 61-5.

Addison Harris finished third in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.30 with Story Castagna was 12th at 1:14.08.

Vanessa Frias finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:46.23 with Payton Lesso in 14th at 7:10.75.

Norah Perkins placed fourth in the high jump at 4-4.

Frias placed sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:48.81.

Harris finished seventh in the triple jump at 29-1.

Harris was eighth in the 200-meter dash at 29.81, while Mia Ahrens placed 16th at 32.20.

Janes placed eighth in the shot put at 28-5, while Kirby was ninth at 26-9 and Jimna 11th at 26-2.

Sawyer Smith finished 11th in the long jump at 13-3 with Perkins 12th at 13-2.5.

Cenzi Johnson placed 12th in the 100-meter dash at 14.47 with Natalie Perez in 15th at 14.82.

Allison Freeman took 16th in the 100-meter hurdles at 23.20.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Perez, Johnson, Perkins and Harris placed fourth at 55.52.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Castagna, Perkins, Perez and Sawyer Smith finished fifth at 2:08.82.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Harris, Morgan Jones, Frias and Perkins finished fifth at 4:48.57.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Jones, Castagna, Seauve, Frias placed fourth at 11:19.97.